Wigger, Barbara Ann

Barbara Ann Wigger, 88, of Locust Grove, VA, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ellen Williams; her brother, Carl Williams; her sister, Mildred Galbreath; Husband Col. George F. Wigger; Companion Irvin Wolfrey and son, W. Frank Smart. Barbara is survived by her sister, Dorothy Johnson; daughters Deborah NistlePowell and son-in-law, Timothy Powell, Susan Harbin, and Cheryl Miller and son-in-law, Matthew Miller; son, Earl Williams and daughter-in-law, Darlene Williams; Caregiver, loved as a son, Michael Williams; ten grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Barbara, also known as Bobbie, was a blessing to all those who knew her and loved her. She will be greatly missed. Her remains will ultimately rest at Arlington National Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com
