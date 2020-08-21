Williams, Betty Inez

On Monday, August 17, 2020, Betty Inez Williams, age 88 went peacefully to be with her Lord in heaven. Betty married the love of her life when she was a young girl of age 15 and they have been inseparable ever since. Betty worked alongside her beloved husband in the shoe repair business and was well know for many years in the Fredericksburg community as the face of Shelton Shoe Repair. She leaves to cherish her memory husband Admiral Byrd Williams (Pete), daughters Shirley Ann Curtis (Ronnie) and Patricia Ann Thornes-Pruitt, two sisters, a brother, four grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
