Williams, Roger

Roger Williams lost his battle with cancer on Monday, August 17, 2020. He went peacefully, hand held by his loving wife, Nancy whom he'd been married to for 49 loving years. He is also survived by his devoted daughter and son in law, Ida and Robert Hardwicke and 9 cherished grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mollie Williams and his daughter, Sandi. Relatives and friends are invited to Roger's visitation at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Rd., Spotsylvania, VA on Friday, August 21, from 12 PM until time of funeral service in the chapel at 1 PM. Interment will follow in the Laurel Hill Memorial Park following the service. Online condolences and fond memories of Roger may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.