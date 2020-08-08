Willingham, Kathleen

You have permission to edit this article.
Kathleen Neale Willingham, 74, of Bealeton, left her home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Kathleen is survived by her husband Carl of 49 years, and daughter Sarah Neale Keplinger and her husband James of Bealeton; her brother Buddy Neale and wife Donna of Bealeton. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Wayland D Neale, and niece Nora Neale. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 1:30-2:00 pm at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, with a memorial service to immediately follow at 2:00pm. Inurnment in Cedar Grove Cemetery will take place following the service. Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Aug 15
Memorial Service
Saturday, August 15, 2020
2:00PM
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
12414 Elk Run Road
Midland, VA 22728
Aug 15
Visitation
Saturday, August 15, 2020
1:30PM-2:00PM
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
12414 Elk Run Road
Midland, VA 22728
