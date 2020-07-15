Bettie W. Wiltshire, 88, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at home with her family. Bettie was a native of Fredericksburg who taught school for 35 years with Fairfax County. Survivors include her husband of 67 years, James L. Wiltshire; children Lawrence J. Wiltshire and Sara E. Wiltshire; and four grandsons. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22 at Fredericksburg Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
