Howard Wyche, 85, of Stafford, VA, passed away on July 18, 2020. He leaves to honor his memory, his loving wife of 54 years, Edna Wyche; daughter, Pamela Wyche; siblings, Lillian Ackers and Willie Wyche. A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Glen Haven Memory Gardens.

