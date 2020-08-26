Walter Franklin Zborill, Jr. Walter Franklin Zborill, Jr., 80, of Stafford passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Stafford Hospital. Walter was born in Richmond, VA, on May 12, 1940. Husband and father of three, he worked as a Computer Systems Analyst for the federal government until retirement. He loved the Lord and was a member of Mount Ararat Baptist Church since 1978. He enjoyed spending time at the beach with his family, traveling, reading, and visiting with his grandkids. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Dolores W. Zborill; children, Walter F. Zborill III, Laura Z. Connor (Chris), and Lisa W. Zborill; grandchildren, Lelia C. Connor, Abigail R. Connor, and Jackson V. Connor; sisters, Faye Spruill (Kermit), Kathryn White (Bob), and Sallie Minor (Marvin); beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter F. Zborill, Sr. and Lelia W. Zborill; brother, Thomas J. Zborill. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Mount Ararat Baptist Church followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Ararat Baptist Church, 1112 Garrisonville Rd., Stafford, VA 22556. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
