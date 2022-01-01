Obituary: Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants coach Dan Reeves dies at 77

Including a stint with the New York Giants, Reeves totaled 190 regular-season coaching victories—ninth most in NFL history. But he joined Marv Levy and Bud Grant as the only coaches to go 0–4 in the Super Bowl, with all of Reeves’ losses by at least 15 points.

Even so, Elway called him “a winner”—words even more striking coming from a Hall of Famer whose bitter falling out with Reeves over offensive philosophy led to the coach being fired by the Broncos.

“The football world lost a heckuva coach and man,” said Elway, who now runs the football operations in Denver. “I owe a lot to him—he was instrumental in my career and growth as a quarterback. We were able to win a lot of football games together.”

After taking over as Broncos coach in 1981, Reeves worked out a blockbuster trade to acquire Elway. The quarterback would become the centerpiece of a team that won three AFC titles, five AFC West crowns and earned six trips to the playoffs over the coach’s 12-year tenure.

But Denver never won it all under Reeves, losing 39–20 to the Giants in the 1987 Super Bowl, 42–10 to Washington in 1988, and 55–10 to the San Francisco 49ers in 1990—still the most lopsided loss in the game’s history.