 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ogunbowale scores 24, Wings outscore Mystics 13-4 in OT
0 comments

Ogunbowale scores 24, Wings outscore Mystics 13-4 in OT

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

BRADENTON, Fla.—Arike Ogunbowale had 24 points and nine assists, and the Dallas Wings held off the Washington Mystics 101–92 in overtime Friday.

Marina Mabrey gave Dallas a 65–42 lead with 7:23 remaining in the third quarter, but the Wings were outscored 23–12 in the fourth, capped by Myisha Hines–Allen tying basket with 1:04 left.

Dallas opened the overtime session on a 10–1 run as Washington didn’t make its first field goal until there were 21.2 seconds left.

Isabelle Harrison added 19 points, and Kayla Thornton had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Dallas (5–8). Mabrey also scored 17 points and Ogunbowale made all 12 of her free throws.

Hines–Allen scored a career-high 35 points with 12 rebounds for Washington (4–8). Ariel Atkins had 18 points and nine rebounds.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cosner, Hugh Carrington
Obituaries

Cosner, Hugh Carrington

Hugh Carrington Cosner, 88, of Spotsylvania County passed away on August 18, 2020. Born in Ferncliff, he grew up in Louisa County, followed by…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert