Olympics: notes

AGE JUST NUMBER TO GERMAN SPEEDSKATER
Germany’s Claudia Pechstein has become the oldest woman to compete at a Winter Olympics. The 49-year-old raced in the 3,000 meters, the opening event of the speedskating competition at the Ice Ribbon.
She becomes just the second athlete—and first woman—to compete in eight Winter Games.
Pechstein’s career includes nine Olympic medals and a two-year doping ban, which she continues to fight in court. She tied Japanese ski jumper Noriaki Kasai for the most Winter Olympics.
Pechstein, who turns 50 two days after the end of the Beijing Games, finished with a time of 4 minutes, 17.16 seconds in the opening pair of the event.
That was nearly 20 seconds off the Olympic record (3:57.70) she still holds from the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.
She won her first medals at the Lillehammer Olympics of 1994.
SLOVENIANS GO GOLD–BRONZE IN WOMEN’S SKI JUMP
Slovenia’s Ursa Bogataj has taken Olympic gold in women’s ski jumping, floating 100 meters with 121 points on the final jump.
Katharina Althaus of Germany won silver for the second straight Olympics and Bogataj’s fellow Slovenian Nika Kriznar took bronze.
Japan’s Sara Takanashi had entered as one of the favorites, but finished fourth.
Takanashi had won a record 61 World Cup events and earned bronze four years ago in South Korea. 2018’s gold medalist, Maren Lundby, did not participate this year.
The top-ranked women in World Cup standings, Austrian Marita Kramer, could not compete after testing positive for COVID-19.
This was the third time women had jumped for gold in the Winter Olympics.
MEYERs TAYLOR CLEARS PROTOCOLS
, OFF TO BEIJING
BEIJING—U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor said Saturday she was about to leave isolation and could start preparing in earnest to compete at the Beijing Olympics.
Meyers Taylor said on NBC’s “Weekend TODAY” that she wouldn’t be in isolation much longer.
Meyers Taylor said Tuesday she had tested positive for COVID-19. She had to give up her spot as a flagbearer at the opening ceremony., but bobsled doesn’t begin until about a week into the Olympics.
POSITIVE COVID-19 TESTS MEET ‘EXPECTATIONS’
A total of 45 new positive tests for COVID-19 have been announced by organizers of the Beijing Olympics.
Athletes and officials account for 25 of the cases, with 20 detected in people arriving at the airport in Beijing and five more in daily PCR tests taken on site.
The 20 other cases involved people working at the games, including media, with six at the airport and 14 inside the Olympic bubbles.
Organizing committee official Huang Chun says the numbers are “within our expectations.”
—The Associated Press