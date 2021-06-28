Olympics: Rising U.S. talents to watch at the Olympic games

GYMNASTICSSIMONE BILES

Biles vs. herself remains a work in progress. The gymnastics superstar vs. the world? Same as it ever was.

The reigning world and Olympic champion heads to Japan as the face of her sport, U.S. delegation and maybe even the entire Olympic movement. She’ll be looking to equal here dominant five-medal performance in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Most gymnastics followers have few doubts she will do that.

What awaits after the Tokyo Games is the mystery. The lure of history and respect for her own immense talent has her totally zeroed in on trying to become the first woman in more than a half-century to repeat as Olympic champion.

SUNISA LEE

No matter what she does in Tokyo, Lee will be in Biles’ shadow. Nevertheless, the first Hmong American to compete in an Olympics is surging, and should Biles retire after the Games, she could become the new face of gymnastics.

She was hindered by an ankle injury during the national championships and at the U.S. Tirals, but she still showed she is best gymnast on the planet not named Biles. The 18-year-old from Minnesota is a wonder on the uneven bars, one of a handful of gymnasts on the planet who can outshine Biles on an event.