Olympics: Rising U.S. talents to watch at the Olympic games

With the conclusion of this past weekend’s Olympic trials in both gymnastics and track and field, the overall U.S. team to head to Japan is pretty much complete.
Here’s a quick look at some of the American athletes who stand the best chance of winning gold and making their country proud at the Tokyo Summer Games.TRACK AND FIELD
NOAH LYLES
The 23-year-old Lyles won the men’s 200 in 19.74 seconds on Sunday—the best time in the world this season.
He is among the favorites to win the event in Tokyo after winning the gold medal at the 2019 world championships in Doha.
He doesn’t lack in confidence. Lyles fully believes the team can top the 32 medals it won at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.
“Shoot, I want all the sprints. Plain and simple,” Lyles said in an indirect challenge to the sprints-dominant Jamaican team. “Why not sweep them all? I don’t think it’s crazy.”
GABBY THOMAS
Thomas, the Harvard graduate and a budding epidemiologist, won the women’s 200 in 21.61, breaking not only the meet record held by her idol, Allyson Felix (who competed), but it also made her the second-fastest woman ever in the event, trailing only the two times posted by the late Florence Griffith Joyner.
The 21-year-old Thomas picks a hair color so “I’m visible and able to be seen,” she explained. There may be a new color for Tokyo.
“Stay tuned,” Thomas said.
JuVAUGHN HARRISONA sensational week in Eugene made Harrison become the first American to make it in both the high jump and long jump at one Olympics since Jim Thorpe in 1912.
The LSU product jumped a personal-best 27 feet, 9½ inches to win the men’s long jump. Earlier in the day, he cleared 7 feet, 7¾ inches to claim the men’s high jump.
RYAN CROUSER
The 28-year-old Oregon product broke a 31-year-old world record in the men’s shot put on the first day of the Trials. It justified his decision tobuild a shot-put ring at his Arkansas home, using sheets of plywood and screws from Home Depot.
He heaved the massive medal sphere 76 feet, 8 1/4 inches to easily out-distance his American rivals. He has the chance to humble the world’s best in Tokyo.”
“I knew [breaking a world record] has been a possibility or potential to do it since 2017,” he said.
Former shot putt world champion Joe Kovacs believes Crouser’s achievements have just started.
“In Tokyo, there are going to be some fireworks,” Kovacs said. “I think there’s more to come.”
GYMNASTICSSIMONE BILES
Biles vs. herself remains a work in progress. The gymnastics superstar vs. the world? Same as it ever was.
The reigning world and Olympic champion heads to Japan as the face of her sport, U.S. delegation and maybe even the entire Olympic movement. She’ll be looking to equal here dominant five-medal performance in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Most gymnastics followers have few doubts she will do that.
What awaits after the Tokyo Games is the mystery. The lure of history and respect for her own immense talent has her totally zeroed in on trying to become the first woman in more than a half-century to repeat as Olympic champion.
SUNISA LEE
No matter what she does in Tokyo, Lee will be in Biles’ shadow. Nevertheless, the first Hmong American to compete in an Olympics is surging, and should Biles retire after the Games, she could become the new face of gymnastics.
She was hindered by an ankle injury during the national championships and at the U.S. Tirals, but she still showed she is best gymnast on the planet not named Biles. The 18-year-old from Minnesota is a wonder on the uneven bars, one of a handful of gymnasts on the planet who can outshine Biles on an event.
“I just [tell] myself to take a deep breath and do what I normally do, because this is a time where I just [let] my gymnastics do its thing,” Lee said.
BRODY MALONE
Equal parts stoic and spectacular, the 20-year-old Northwest Georgian who won the NCAA men’s overall title in 2019 seems immune to the circumstances. His command performance at the Trials showed his chances of winning Olympic gold that first seemed tangible following his first NCAA title in 2019 finally a reality.
“He [competes] with ice in his veins,” says U.S. men’s gymnastics director Brett McClure. “He just [looks] unshakable.”
SWIMMING
CALEB DRESSEL
With Michael Phelps five years into retirement, the stage is set in Tokyo for Dressel to become the new face of men’s swimming.
He made the team in the 50 and 100 freestyles and the 100 butterfly. He could swim in at least three relays in Tokyo, including the new mixed 4x100 medley featuring men and women.
He closed his trials on June 20 by tying his American record of 21.04 seconds in the 50 free, fastest in the world this year,
“I got better with each event,” Dressel said. “I’m ready to get back in the water with a plan.”
KATIE LEDECKY
Ledecky will swim the 200, 400, 800 and 1,500 freestyles in Tokyo. She’ll be the favorite to defend her 800 title and win the longest race for women—a new event at next month’s games—in which she owns the world record.