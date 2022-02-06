Olympics: Valieva sends Russians into Olympic team figure skating lead

That left the U.S. trailing the Russian team and forced to keep a wary eye on Japan in third place.

“The rest of our team is extremely strong and everyone here is prepared to say that they’re part of getting the job done,” Zhou said, “so I believe in my teammates and I fully support them along the way.”

One of the dominant story lines of the figure skating program in Beijing is whether the powerful trio of Russian women, all led by the renowned Tutberidze, can become the first to sweep an Olympic podium.

And whether the incomparable Valieva, with her soaring jumps and unmatched artistry, will land on top.

She did nothing to dissuade anybody during her short program Sunday. Poised and confident beyond her years, Valieva opened with a clean triple axel and an effortless triple flip before a triple lutz-triple toe loop combination that pushed her score to 90.18 points, just off her world record of 90.45 set at last month’s European championships.

To put that in perspective, Wakaba Higuchi of Japan was second in the team event with 74.73 points.