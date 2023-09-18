OPEN HOUSE Saturday 9/16 from Noon to 2PM. Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome with coveted attached garage! Entry level includes tiled foyer, NTC 3rd bedroom which could also be used as a rec room, closeted space for utilities and washer/dryer, and hardwood stairs that lead up to the next level. Main level has beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring, spacious family room with fireplace, powder room, pantry, and eat-in kitchen with newer granite counters, kitchen island, white cabinets, newer stainless steel appliances, and upgraded fixtures. You can also access the outside deck that include stairs down to a fenced-in backyard. Upstairs includes two owner’s suites with hard surface flooring connected by a newly renovated luxury bathroom with gorgeous tiled floor, new vanity, mirror, fixtures, tiled garden tub and separate shower. Four dedicated parking spots (1 garage, 1 driveway, and 2 reserved spaces directly in front of the house). Close to downtown Fredericksburg and commuting options for the VRE, I-95 to DC or Richmond, and Rt 218 out to Dahlgren.