Our brand-new Laurel ranch home features 1,738 sq. ft - 3 beds, 2 full baths and a 2-car garage. Entertaining is easy with an open concept great room and kitchen. Kitchen is complete with a spacious corner pantry, stainless steel appliances, LED lighting and bar-style seating off of the large central island. The private master suite contains a spacious walk-in closet, dual sinks and a separate shower. Designed with you in mind, the laundry room is located in the middle of the home. Your Smart Home comes complete with whole house window treatments included and a garage door opener!