Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom rancher built in 2023 on almost 1 acre. This home features an open floor plan, vaulted ceiling with stained wood beams, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, tiled bathrooms, and a finished walk out basement with an extra bedroom, bathroom, office/bedroom, and big rec room! Generous 4+ parking. Pets Case by Case basis with a $700 Pet Deposit.
3 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $2,995
