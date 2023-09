End unit townhouse with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large living room, kitchen with eat in area that leads to a deck that overlooks a great backyard, fully fenced. Lower level has one bedroom, full bathroom, and family room that accesses the backyard. Pets are on a case by case basis with $350.00 pet deposit. Sorry, no cats. Condition is "as is." Appliances are "as is" Fireplace not to be used.