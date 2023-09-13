Welcome home to Ryan Homes at Woodberry Manor, brand new single-family homes with 1/3 to 1/2 acre private homesites in a gorgeous country setting only mins from shops, dining & I-95! Life these days is like the ultimate balancing act. That's why we designed The Saint Lawrence. Living in this thoughtfully designed floorplan is like hiring an assistant to help around the house! For starters, there's a main-level flex room which can be used however your family needs it. Study? Sure. Formal Dining room? Of course. The main level of the Saint Lawrence is designed for spacious and easy gathering. The open layout lets you eat, entertain or simply hang out. On big game weekends, everyone can get together in the family room. With sight lines through to the kitchen, you can easily prepare snacks and drinks without missing a play. Upstairs, you'll find the key to an organized home - an upstairs laundry room. But perhaps your biggest help will be from the room we've designed just for you. The owner's suite - with a walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom- you'll feel like you're on vacation every day. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.