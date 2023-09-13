The Corsica floorplan offers an open concept design while providing an excellent use of space. This stately home in the Fawn Lake community comes included with a covered front porch, stonework along the front, as well as a 2-car side entry garage. As you enter the home you will be greeted with an included floor to ceiling foyer which directs you to a dining room, a living room, or a stunning great room. This impressive space flows seamlessly to the gourmet kitchen with large island and then onto the included composite deck. Upstairs, the loft is great for entertaining, while 3 secondary bedrooms and a full bath offer private comfort. The luxurious owner's suite features 2 walk-in closets and a double vanity bath. The Fawn Lake community also includes finished rec rooms which provide even more usable space within your beautiful brand-new Ryan home. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.