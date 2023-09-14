Country style home with front porch available the beginning of September. Only : 10-15 min. drive to Quantico gate 6 and easy access to I95 also commuter parking lots. Just a short distance away is Jeff Rouse Swim & Sport Center also walking distance to a middle school . Enjoy the large kitchen with 2 pantries and gas cooking range. The kitchen has granite counters and a bay window that overlooks the a wooded yard with room for a kitchen table as well as a high top bar with room for stools. The kitchen opens to the family room with a gas fireplace. There is a porch located just off of of the family room. On the main level of this home are 2 family rooms. One family room could be a large home office. Owner's large bedroom has a sitting room plus extra office space. There is also a very large walk in closet in the owners bedroom. Owners bathroom has jetted tub and separate shower also additional closet. Laundry room upstairs with cabinets, washer and dryer are not included. Extra fridge in garage convey.