Beautiful home located in sought after Spring Lake Farms. Well maintained 5 bedroom, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, Open floor plan. Large eat-in kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and gorgeous sunroom off the kitchen. Spacious family room, living room, Formal dining room, office and bedrooms. Primary bedroom boosts a large walk -in closet and Bathroom. Large finished walk-out basement with 5th bedroom and tons of storage space. Add some rocking chairs to the wonderful front porch that spans the front of the house. 2 car garage, pet friendly, and a beautiful lake is located across the street with park and playground. Great location close to Quantico, restaurants shopping VRE and I-95.