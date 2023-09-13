Welcome home to Ryan Homes at Graystone at Abel Lake, a stunning lakeside community with 1.5+ acre, private homesites backing to trees. Upscale, spacious homes from the mid $700s! The Corsica single-family home has a floor plan you'll love. Enter through the family entry off the 2-car garage or the stately front porch. The inviting foyer directs you to a dining room, a living room, or a stunning great room. This impressive space flows seamlessly to the gourmet kitchen with large island and to the covered back porch. Upstairs, a loft is great for entertaining, while 3 bedrooms and a full bath offer private comfort. The luxurious owner's suite features 2 walk-in closets and a double vanity bath. Finish the basement for more space. The Corsica is an instant classic. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.