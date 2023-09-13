You will arrive to this, stately all brick home via a long, elegant, all paved driveway. The Home boast a separate 2-car garage/work shop, as well as 16 feet tall ceiling attached garage. The setting is your own oasis with a gazebo, water fountain and an abundance of beautiful birds visiting you at the birdfeeder. Entering into the house you will experience custom built quality and elegance from the hardwood floors to the cathedral, ceiling and quality of workmanship. Beautiful first floor, living with primary suite and open floor plan kitchen with views everywhere of this exquisite setting in the woods. The 5,540 sq ft.,5 bedroom, 5.5 bath haven is nestled on a breathtaking 15.43 acre private wooded lot. Crafted with utmost precision and built to withstand the test of time, this custom brick home boasts a blend of classic charm and modern sensibility. The house itself is a symphony of architectural brilliance, featuring windows with crisscrossed window grids that adorn the exterior like intricate lace. Entering from the covered, brick front porch, the rich, honey-toned hardwood floors guide you throughout the home.