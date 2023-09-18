This home design is the one your family has been searching for. The dining room greets you at the foyer and leads you to the open great room, sunny kitchen and casual dining area. This is a kitchen for a chef with an abundance of storage with cabinets, pantry and butler pantry. The owners entry features a walk-in closet and drop-zone area. The main level also offers a bedroom and full bath perfect for guests or office space. The upper level offers and additional living room with 4 more bedrooms and the stunning owners suite.