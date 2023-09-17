History, landscape and architecture integrate beautifully at this stunning estate on 130 acres. Circa 1827 "Rokeby"� is a classic, brick, Federal style home that has been added onto and updated over the past 200 years. Idyllically situated high on a hill 100' above the Rappahannock River valley, sweeping views, sunrises and sunsets are visible from the home and surrounding land. The main residence features a grand center foyer with 36' long, uncut heart of pine floors. Tall ceilings and large windows make the 2 first floor parlors welcoming and bright. The first floor is completed by an updated kitchen, butler's pantry, office, formal dining room, living room and full bath. The second-floor features 6 bedrooms and 5 full baths. There are 2 guest homes on the property. Both guest houses are nicely appointed and have a classic farmhouse style. A 3 car garage with storage provides ample space for personal items or farm equipment. Horses and livestock are already accounted for with a barn and extensive fencing already in place. The fantastic location close to Fredericksburg and DC makes this and ideal location as a residence, country retreat or bed and breakfast.