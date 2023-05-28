Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Old, yellowed tape holds the envelope closed. Funny things are written on the envelope, like “Dear Postman, D-Liver D-Letter D-Sooner D-Better”, as well as short messages about our boyfriends. “Flower Power” and “Peace” drawings tell their own stories!

That was the late 1960s and early ’70s. Cathy T. was my best friend — even after they moved out of our neighborhood, we stayed friends for years.

I invited her to my wedding in 1979, which was apparently our last communication. Her letters dropped off after that. I have some notes from two dozen of her previous old letters. I’ve been reading through, trying to glean information that might yet lead me to her.

Who were the relatives that she mentioned? Those return addresses — at whose home was she staying? Did she ever move to Florida with her high school sweetheart? Somewhere I found the name of the fellow she was to have married. Frustratingly, Google and Facebook searches lead me nowhere.

Her older brother, Billy, was a good-looking fellow. Of course, I had a crush on him, but I don’t remember that he paid any attention to his little sister and her friend. Once, we were goofing off in his room, jumping on his bed, when the bedframe crashed to the floor. I don’t recall that we got in trouble, but we must’ve.

I’m not sure why I grasp onto those old memories. We were elementary school buddies; she wasn’t my only “best” friend, though certainly one of the closest.

Later, the family moved out into the country, and I’d go visit her there. We’d spend time with each other’s families, staying at each other’s homes — those were the nicest, long, uninterrupted visits.

They had woods behind their house, with a creek to explore. Cats were always about, being out in the country. Once we got in her parents’ car, and she was driving it back and forth in the driveway. Until we heard the distinct, stomach-wrenching sound of the demise of one of the kittens.

I loved her parents. They were happy people; I don’t remember any unkind words, ever.

One of the fun things about visiting them, especially after they finished building their house, was the kohlrabi or turnips her dad planted in their front yard. I’d never pulled up a plant, washed it off and started chewing like we did then.

Cathy used to go on vacation with us. One time we camped at the wild horse roundup at Chincoteague. A photograph captured the looks on our pre-teen faces — so concerned as we petted the ponies. Certainly, we thought of ourselves as the most sensitive of young ladies!

How special it would be, even after all these years, if the postman would just deliver … another letter from my dear friend.