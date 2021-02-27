Clarification to the “COVID not a good reason to raise tuition,” editorial, Feb. 23: As a measure of full transparency, a notice of a possible tuition and fee adjustment rate between 0–4 percent was posted to invite public comment at the Feb. 18 University of Mary Washington Board of Visitors meeting, but the board will not begin to consider adjustments until its March 12 Executive Committee meeting. When finalized, the cost of tuition, fees and room and board for the 2021–22 academic year will be available at Student Accounts.