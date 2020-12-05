COLUMN: Christmas reminds us there is no dark the Light cannot pierce

ON Dec. 7, 1941, some 27,000 fans sat in Washington’s Griffith Stadium watching the Redskins play the Philadelphia Eagles. Absorbed in the game, they began hearing a series of strange announcements over the loudspeaker: “Admiral So-and-so, report to your office at once.” Then, “Gen. Whosit, report to your office at once.”
Spectators had no idea what was happening. (Later, team owner George Preston Marshall would explain that he “didn’t want fans distracted from the game.”) By 5 p.m., though, everyone knew: The Japanese had attacked Pearl Harbor. America was at war.
My father told me that story. He was 17, a high school senior, when the Japanese attacked. Like every other American, the “date that would live in infamy” upended his life like few events have the power to do.
I thought about that recently in light of our own upending. A year ago, who could imagine we’d all be wearing masks; that the government would be mandating the size of gatherings in our own homes; that worship and weddings and even funerals would be postponed or truncated; or that a microbe would close schools, fill hospitals, devastate elderly care facilities, and kill hundreds of thousands of Americans?
Who’d have thought we’d face social upheaval, old wounds, and a bitter election on top of that?
What does it take to have resiliency and hope in a year like 2020?
Christmas in 1941 had to have been dark. Disrupted. Subdued. The future uncertain.
My dad said he and his buddies could hardly wait to finish high school so they could enlist. His generation joined the military in record numbers. The rest of the population became part of the war effort, too. Students and housewives filled jobs left by the men who went to war.
My mother left high school and became a “government girl” at age 16.
On the home front, rationing began. The government decided how much meat, sugar, fat, butter, and produce you could buy. Tires, clothing, and fuel oil were rationed, as was gasoline. Typically, a household got three gallons of gas a week, and “pleasure driving” (including races like the Indy 500) was outlawed. Appliances were simply unavailable.
When I talked to my parents about the restrictions of World War II, they responded with words of responsibility and duty. “You did what you had to do,” my mother would say. I could tell it wasn’t easy.
Back then, people had no idea how long the war would drag on, or what the outcome would be. It was easy to lose hope.
Confronted up close by what Winston Churchill called “the cold fury and might” of the Nazi war machine and the threat of sinking “into the abyss of a new dark age” should the Allies fail to defeat it, Britain teetered on despair.
That’s when the BBC asked C.S. Lewis, then a relatively unknown professor, to offer some words of encouragement over the radio. His 15-minute talks played a significant role in lifting spirits and putting into perspective the challenges of the age. They were later compiled into one of the century’s best-selling books, “Mere Christianity.”
How could a reiteration of the basics of Christianity provide hope to Londoners forced to send their children to the country to escape Nazi bombs? How could it encourage soldiers on the front lines, pilots dodging barrages from anti-aircraft guns, or those whose sons and daughters were off to war?
How could it fortify those of us pinned down by a pandemic, frustrated by an election, forced into isolation, or worse, sick?
The arrival of Christmas in the darkest days of winter annually serves as a reminder that there is no darkness the Light cannot pierce, no circumstance from which God cannot deliver us.
And so, through decorations and sweets, music and gifts, we are reminded to lift up our heads. Sing the truth: “God is not dead, nor doth he sleep.” Believe the promises: “Fear not, for behold, I bring you news of great joy.” Receive the greatest gift, the love of God, and share it.
Dark days remind us just how little control we have over our lives, how vulnerable we are to disease and death. The miracles of Christmas remind us there is one who transcends all we face.
Allen Gardiner, born in England in 1794, entered the Royal Naval College at age 14. A midshipman during the war of 1812, he shrugged off the faith of his childhood until circumstances placed him in dire straits, and then he reached out once more for God.
Later, after the death of his first wife, he became a missionary, first to Africa, and then to South America. In 1850, he sailed with a small party to the very tip of the continent, Tierra del Fuego, determined to share the Gospel.
Thwarted by opposition, disease, and their own mistakes, in 1851 they all slowly died of starvation. When a search party found their bodies, Gardiner still clutched his journal, in which he had written, “I am overwhelmed with a sense of God’s goodness …”
Freezing cold, his mission a failure, dying of starvation, Gardiner felt overwhelmed by God’s goodness. Perhaps only in darkness do we truly begin to see.
Linda J. White, a former assistant editorial page editor, lives in Fauquier County. She can be reached through her website, lindajwhite.net.
