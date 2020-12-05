COLUMN: Christmas reminds us there is no dark the Light cannot pierce

That’s when the BBC asked C.S. Lewis, then a relatively unknown professor, to offer some words of encouragement over the radio. His 15-minute talks played a significant role in lifting spirits and putting into perspective the challenges of the age. They were later compiled into one of the century’s best-selling books, “Mere Christianity.”

How could a reiteration of the basics of Christianity provide hope to Londoners forced to send their children to the country to escape Nazi bombs? How could it encourage soldiers on the front lines, pilots dodging barrages from anti-aircraft guns, or those whose sons and daughters were off to war?

How could it fortify those of us pinned down by a pandemic, frustrated by an election, forced into isolation, or worse, sick?

The arrival of Christmas in the darkest days of winter annually serves as a reminder that there is no darkness the Light cannot pierce, no circumstance from which God cannot deliver us.

And so, through decorations and sweets, music and gifts, we are reminded to lift up our heads. Sing the truth: “God is not dead, nor doth he sleep.” Believe the promises: “Fear not, for behold, I bring you news of great joy.” Receive the greatest gift, the love of God, and share it.