COLUMN: Confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett is well within 'the norms'

Judge Barrett should be a feminist’s ideal: a brilliant career woman and a committed wife and mother, both a judge and a soccer mom.

The problem is that, like her mentor, the late Justice Scalia, Judge Barrett is an originalist. She believes in interpreting the Constitution based on what the original authors meant. Her appointment to the court could move the court to the right for decades to come.

And so Democrats are weeping and gnashing their teeth. According to some, her appointment could mean the end of civil rights, the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and a general regression into the dark ages.

As a conservative, I see it as a check on the practice of “legislating through the courts,” a practice the left adopted when it could not push its agenda through legislatures. The courts, staffed by liberal judges, managed to read imaginary words between the lines of the Constitution, finding “rights” no one could have imagined in 1787.

Will there be a vast overturning of laws great and small? I doubt it. Justices can be unpredictable. Chief Justice John Roberts, who everyone thought to be quite conservative, has crossed over and voted with the liberals on several major decisions.