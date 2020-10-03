COLUMN: Confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett is well within 'the norms'

REPUBLICANS could
nominate Lady Justice
herself and there’d still be outcry from the left.
“What’s with the blindfold?”
“Her scales are tilted. She must be prejudiced!”
“How about that dress? Is she part of a cult?”
The ink had not dried on President Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the howling began.
The Republicans were “violating norms” by not leaving the seat open until after the election. Individuals’ “civil rights were on the line.” Her nomination was a “reprehensible power grab” and “a cynical attack on the legitimacy of the court.”
And then things got personal.
By all reports, Amy Coney Barrett is a brilliant lawyer and a thoughtful judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. A graduate of Notre Dame School of Law, she clerked for the late Justice Antonin Scalia. She taught at her alma mater until 2017, when she was elevated to the bench at the 7th Circuit.
Married to Jesse, whom she met at Notre Dame, the couple has seven children, two of whom are adopted from Haiti, and the youngest of whom has Downs Syndrome.
Judge Barrett should be a feminist’s ideal: a brilliant career woman and a committed wife and mother, both a judge and a soccer mom.
The problem is that, like her mentor, the late Justice Scalia, Judge Barrett is an originalist. She believes in interpreting the Constitution based on what the original authors meant. Her appointment to the court could move the court to the right for decades to come.
And so Democrats are weeping and gnashing their teeth. According to some, her appointment could mean the end of civil rights, the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and a general regression into the dark ages.
As a conservative, I see it as a check on the practice of “legislating through the courts,” a practice the left adopted when it could not push its agenda through legislatures. The courts, staffed by liberal judges, managed to read imaginary words between the lines of the Constitution, finding “rights” no one could have imagined in 1787.
Will there be a vast overturning of laws great and small? I doubt it. Justices can be unpredictable. Chief Justice John Roberts, who everyone thought to be quite conservative, has crossed over and voted with the liberals on several major decisions.
Judge Barrett has earned respect even from those who don’t share her judicial philosophy. Noah Feldman, professor of law at Harvard, wrote in Bloomberg that he knew her “to be a brilliant and conscientious lawyer who will analyze and decide cases in good faith.”
Notes Judge Laurence H. Silberman, “She has brilliant analytic skills combined with an innate decency and kindness.”
Nevertheless, the knives are out. Since 1987, when then-Judiciary Committee Chairman Joe Biden led the assault against Supreme Court nominee Robert Bork, Democrats have used personal slander and character assassination to attack Republican picks. (Republicans have not used that same tactic.)
The pinnacle of this despicable practice came two years ago, when Judge Brett Kavanaugh was accused, without any substantiating evidence, of rape. “Believe her!” was the Democrats’ only argument as they dragged Justice Kavanaugh through the mud.
It’s funny how “Believe her” only applies when the subject is a Republican. What about the credible claim by Tara Reade that the former vice president assaulted her in 1993? Or the seven other women who’ve made similar claims against Biden?
But I digress. In Judge Barrett’s case, the attacks are both personal and procedural, first based on her Catholicism.
In her hearings before her appointment to the 7th Circuit, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein questioned Barratt’s faith, saying, “The dogma lives loudly within you.” Note to Feinstein: Article VI of the Constitution you’ve sworn to uphold says “no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.”
Outrageously, Newsweek targeted Judge Barrett’s faith as well, publishing a story with a headline saying that a Christian charismatic group to which Judge Barratt belongs, The People of Praise, was the inspiration for “A Handmaid’s Tale,” a creepy dystopian book and TV series in which women are reduced to breeders.
After author Margaret Atwood denied the connection, Newsweek backed off slightly—on the headline.
Whereas Justice Ginsburg was praised for her faith, Judge Barrett is called a “cult member.” And as for her adopting two children? That’s being called “colonialism” and “cultural imperialism” now by the woke left.
But what about the procedural question? Are Republicans violating “norms” by not allowing the winner of November’s election to fill this seat?
Well, let’s see. According to National Review, 22 of the 44 presidents before Trump were faced with a vacancy on the court in an election year. In every case, the president sent a nomination to the Senate before or even after the election—even up until the president’s last days in office.
Ten times, the White House and the Senate were held by different parties. Most of the time, those nominees were considered after the election. But when the White House and Senate were held by the same party, as is the case this year, the nominations went forward.
Democrats may not like it, but Republicans are following “the norms.”
Ignore the tantrums. Let’s get Judge Barrett on the Supreme Court ASAP.
Linda J. White, a former assistant editorial page editor, lives in Fauquier County and can be reached through her website, lindajwhite.net.
