How about some “Carefree Highway” notes in honor of Canadian singer Gordon Lightfoot who died earlier this month.

First, let me take another poke at these big old pickup trucks that are so popular today.

They’re driving me nuts! I drive an economy car and those trucks are so high off the ground that the headlights, even when on dim, blind me.

As for parking, they don’t even fit into downtown parking spaces. They hang over the outside line and when the truck door opens it swings halfway out into traffic.

Most of these vehicles are driven by old retired guys who take these big, powerful machines and creep along at 35 mph, slowing traffic to a crawl. And you know they’re up to no good because they’re always backing into mall parking spaces so they can make a quick getaway.

Mall parking spaces! You get one of those big old pick ’em up trucks on either side of you and you can’t even open your car door to get in or out. And if you do get in, those trucks are so long that you can’t see to safely pull out into traffic.

They’re just too dang big, and they need to be taken off the road because they’re a danger to other drivers. We need to go back to normal-size pickups that have a small cab and an eight-foot bed. Trucks, after all, are supposed to be for hauling and not for luxury.

But now these gas guzzlers have become a status symbol for the Social Security crowd (I get 40 mph highway with my car) who creep down the highway with their “I love Trump” or “I hate Biden!” bumper stickers staring you in the face.

I think there should be a limit on how big a pickup truck can be so we folks with regular cars don’t get hogged off the road and blocked into parking spaces. But if we’re going to allow them to stay on the highway, then put their headlights down under the front bumper so they don’t blind oncoming traffic. And make them park out in a field somewhere away from normal-size cars.

I’m tired of those big old pickup trucks.

Let’s talk about crosswalks.

I saw on the news the other day where another pedestrian up in Northern Virginia got killed while in a crosswalk.

Virginia law requires traffic to stop for pedestrians in a crosswalk and it is a driver’s responsibility to be aware of those who may be crossing the street.

But pedestrians have a responsibility, too, and too often they do not exercise caution. You can’t just walk right out and assume all traffic will stop. You’ve got to be careful and think.

When I cross the street, I take a step or two off the sidewalk and look both ways to make sure drivers see me and are going to stop. Some pedestrians don’t do that. They just rush right out. Their haughty attitude is, “The law says traffic must stop for me, so drivers better hit those brakes.”

Well, sometimes they can hit you instead of the brakes. You can be dead right and still dead.

I’ve seen pedestrians head out into the street when it is obvious that a vehicle in the turn lane is blocking the view of traffic coming from that direction. And sometimes people walk right out when a car is only a few feet away and the driver must slam on his brakes to stop.

Even if you have the right-of-way you need to exercise caution and think. A moment’s hesitation could save your life.

Another vehicular gripe is with these drivers who pull past the painted bar on the road at a stoplight or stop sign.

These people have just got to get 20 feet closer to the light to make a fast getaway, like 20 feet is going to get them to their destination an hour earlier.

Those who want to turn right on red cannot see oncoming traffic if another vehicle pulls past the white stripe, and that causes accidents. That stripe is there for a purpose. Again, ya gotta think!

By the way, right turn on red AFTER stopping means just what it says. You must stop before turning right into traffic. Few people do that, and cars honk at me when I follow the law and come to a complete stop.

Again, this law is there for safety’s sake. Obey it!