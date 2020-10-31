COLUMN: 'The madness of crowds' is the greatest threat to our freedoms

WE LIVE in the most gloriously free nation ever to emerge on Planet Earth. Today, however, our freedom is in danger of unraveling, a reality that, frankly, concerns me more than the outcome of Tuesday’s election.
What’s this big threat to freedom? Donald Trump? Joe Biden? AOC? Nope, nope, and nope. It’s “The Madness of Crowds,” according to author Douglas Murray. His book by that name outlines a social current of “swiftly moving dogmas” that threaten us, particularly our freedoms of speech and belief.
Murray, a writer and journalist based in England, writes, “We are going through a great crowd derangement. In public and in private, both online and off, people are behaving in ways that are increasingly irrational, feverish, herd-like, and simply unpleasant.”
What’s to blame for this craziness? A rude and bombastic president? A conflicted Congress? BREXIT?
No. Murray cites the collapse over the last 25 years of all of our “grand narratives.” First religion came under attack, he writes, then political ideologies that underpinned secular hopes gave way. In marched postmodernism, with its skepticism, rejection of objective reality, morality, and truth, and focus on “self-referentialism.”
But postmodernism, with its ever-changing rules, is shaky ground on which to build an identity, either national or personal. So what has emerged, writes Murray, is that individuals and movements try to find meaning by engaging in new battles, in fighting “ever fiercer campaigns and ever more niche demands.”
The great “rights” movements—racial justice, women’s rights, gay rights, trans rights and so on—once established have become as dogmatic and oppressive as the injustices they initially sought to correct.
For example, the campaign for women’s rights has gone well beyond the drive for equal opportunity. Now, liberated Hollywood women objectify and grope men onstage because “why should men be the only ones to cop a feel.” Concepts like “toxic masculinity,” and “the patriarchy,” and “Believe her!” (universally and without proof) are weaponized. Instead of helping men and women get along better, we are more divided.
Murray, who is gay, similarly criticizes the gay rights movement. While he applauds initial progress in reducing discrimination, he shows how the movement itself turned oppressive. When Peter Thiel dared speak in support of Trump at the 2016 Republican convention, Advocate, the top gay magazine, said Thiel showed the world “there’s a difference between gay sex and gay.” In other words, being gay isn’t about sexual orientation after all, it’s about politics. Who knew?
We see this same idea play out in race and gender: Remember when Biden said if a black person didn’t vote for him, he or she wasn’t black enough? And whenever did the “women’s movement” include conservative women like me?
Identity politics, intersectionality, and even certain strands of the social justice movement end up dividing and partitioning rather than reconciling. “Tripwires” in language become landmines on which anyone may self-destruct. “Catastrophism” frames the opposition in the most extreme ways, so that opposition to gay marriage became “homophobia” and disagreement with BLM (the organization) brands you a racist.
And any deviation from the new orthodoxy (which, by the way, can change instantly in a Twitter storm) will bring condemnation.
Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling found this out in a heartbeat. An avowed supporter of transgender rights, she wrote that she thought it unfair for a biological male to be allowed to compete in women’s sports. The outrage was instant and extreme. Suddenly she became a “hater,” “far-right,” and “transphobic.” The actors who starred in the Harry Potter movies were tripping all over themselves apologizing and distancing themselves from her.
Or look at Bari Weiss, former opinion columnist for the New York Times. This summer she quit her job because she said her colleagues bullied her in an “illiberal environment.” (Imagine the NYT being called “illiberal”!) A centrist, her goal had been to facilitate the understanding of varied political positions. “Instead,” she wrote in her resignation letter, “a new consensus has emerged in the press, but perhaps especially at this paper, that truth isn’t a process of collective discovery, but an orthodoxy already known to an enlightened few whose job is to inform everyone else.”
All over this country, students are being taught that “Truth is a construct of the EuroWest” and that “Objectivity is a means of silencing oppressed people.” Judging people by the content of their character not the color of their skin (a la the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.) is out. Now, “colorblindness itself is an act of racism,” according to Duke professor Eduardo Barillo-Silva. Whiteness must be confronted—and those of us who are white must repent.
Fueled by postmodernism, students shout down conservative speakers, college presidents are bullied and held hostage, cities are occupied, statues come down, and history is reviled and revised.
Friedrich Nietzsche, the 19th century writer who pronounced God dead, predicted that with the loss of Divine authority people could get caught in cycles of guilt, shame, and sin with no way out—no forgiveness and no grace.
God, of course, is not dead. We are just pretending he is, and we are biting and tearing at each other like an overpopulation of rats. The Mob inflicts guilt and shame on anyone who disagrees with its orthodoxy. Unlike God, who actually has the authority to define sin, the Mob offers no forgiveness and no grace.
This will not end well unless those who cherish freedom take a stand.
Linda J. White, a former assistant editorial page editor for The Free Lance–Star, lives in Fauquier County. She can be reached through her website, lindajwhite.net.
