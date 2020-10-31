COLUMN: 'The madness of crowds' is the greatest threat to our freedoms

And any deviation from the new orthodoxy (which, by the way, can change instantly in a Twitter storm) will bring condemnation.

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling found this out in a heartbeat. An avowed supporter of transgender rights, she wrote that she thought it unfair for a biological male to be allowed to compete in women’s sports. The outrage was instant and extreme. Suddenly she became a “hater,” “far-right,” and “transphobic.” The actors who starred in the Harry Potter movies were tripping all over themselves apologizing and distancing themselves from her.

Or look at Bari Weiss, former opinion columnist for the New York Times. This summer she quit her job because she said her colleagues bullied her in an “illiberal environment.” (Imagine the NYT being called “illiberal”!) A centrist, her goal had been to facilitate the understanding of varied political positions. “Instead,” she wrote in her resignation letter, “a new consensus has emerged in the press, but perhaps especially at this paper, that truth isn’t a process of collective discovery, but an orthodoxy already known to an enlightened few whose job is to inform everyone else.”