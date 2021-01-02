COLUMN: There's a time for everything, and this is the time to say goodbye

“To everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven.”
—Ecclesiastes 3:1
For almost 20 years, I’ve had a column in The Free Lance–Star on the first Sunday of the month. It has been a joy and an honor. Now it’s time for that run to come to an end.
I came to The Free Lance–Star in June 2001, after having spent decades at home raising kids. With our second child headed to college, we needed more income. I was 52 and, according to the experts, finding a job would be hard, if not impossible.
As my friends like to say, “But God …”
It took a lot of prayer and three applications, but I eventually landed a part-time job at the FLS editing letters to the editor. It paid exactly the amount we needed for Becky’s tuition, and I began the Monday after she graduated from high school.
When you live on one income, you drive old cars. We had four of them. I told my husband that my one worry was reliable transportation. When I committed to a job, I needed to be able to get there. “No problem,” he said.
The week before I started work, all but one car broke down.
And so on that first day, I found myself a passenger in my son’s little Subaru XT. I was dressed in a flowered skirt, a dark shirt, and a blazer, and I carried an attaché case. We pulled up in front of the Amelia Street building and I started to get out. My son looked at me, grinned, and quipped, “My little mom, all grown up.”
Walking into the newspaper office was exciting. My degrees were in English and government, not journalism, and although I’d been a news junkie my whole life, I’d never been part of a news staff. Those first couple of months were filled with new procedures, new ideas, and a bunch of little red markings on proof sheets reminding me how long it had been since someone had checked my grammar and punctuation.
Everyone was kind as I learned. In August, when I penned a piece about my daughter going off to college, my boss, Paul Akers, discovered I could write. And so began this column.
Not long after, I walked into the newsroom one morning and saw everyone clustered around the TV on the wall. “A plane flew into the World Trade Center,” someone told me. I assumed it was a light plane whose pilot had gone off course. Seconds later, it was clear that was not the case at all. We stood dumbfounded as 9/11 unfolded before our eyes.
That day I saw a newspaper at its finest, scrambling for stories, tearing apart and rebuilding pages, working to find the local connections, personalizing the events of the day for our readers, honoring the victims and the first responders. It was a hard time, an emotional time, but the reporters and editors worked diligently and produced worthwhile reading day after day.
Some of those same reporters are still delivering the news to you. As a conservative, I get annoyed with the overt bias of the national news media, but from the inside, I can say that our local reporters work hard to report the news as news, not opinion. We need our newspaper. Who else is going to keep an eye on local government, on businesses, or on crime?
Eventually, I became the assistant editorial page editor, handling columns, writing editorials, meeting with local leaders and policy advocates. I learned so much, especially from Paul and then-publisher Joe Rowe.
Along the way, I became convinced that none of us has a perfect take on politics. We need to hear each other, to wrestle with thoughts and ideas and yes, to work toward compromise. Today, I’m most disturbed by the radicalization of both left and right, by “cancel culture,” and threats to the First Amendment.
Be alert: Fascism comes in more than one flavor.
If you’ve read any of my columns, you know that often threads of faith are woven in. I write, albeit imperfectly, from a Biblical worldview. It’s the way I think.
So may I offer a word to my conservative evangelical brothers and sisters: Many of you are discouraged, if not fearful, following November’s election. You see the America we love slide into a moral abyss from which we may never emerge. You may think the election was stolen.
I’m bothered by some of the rhetoric I’m seeing on social media. Peter thought he’d save the day by cutting off the ear of the chief priest’s servant. He was wrong. God’s ways can be odd: winning may look like losing.
Never forget: Our only hope in life and death lies not in any politician, but in Jesus Christ. And He is still in control.
I’ll be moving to Yorktown once my house here sells. I’ll continue to write, but mostly fiction. In fact, my ninth novel, called “The Evil That Finds Us,” should be out in June.
I’ve lived in Fauquier County for 36 years. It’s hard to leave, but this is the time. Thank you for reading, and may God bless you richly in the years to come.
Linda J. White, a former assistant editorial page editor, lives in Fauquier County. She can be reached through her website, lindajwhite.net.
