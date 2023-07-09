If you think politics are a mess in America, just consider the recent events in Russia.

On Jun. 23 Yevgeny Prigozhin led members of the Wagner Group on what the military leader termed “a march for justice.” The group’s ultimate goal was Moscow, but it stopped short of Russia’s capital two days later.

The fact that there is an active mercenary group in a tightly controlled country like Russia is a bit strange. The fact that this group has been fighting alongside the regular Russian military in Ukraine is even stranger.

But the fact that Russian president Vladimir Putin essentially forgave these fighters for even beginning a march toward Moscow is the strangest thing of all. That’s not the iron-fisted Russia that my generation was raised to distrust.

That is not the Russia of Lenin or Stalin or even the Putin of two decades ago. One would have expected that any military march on Moscow, even though Prigozhin assured the world it was not an attempted coup, would have been met by government resistance and firing squads. It was not.

What do we take from this episode? Has Russia grown soft? Is Putin losing control of his country? Are the Russian people tired of their leader and on the verge of revolt?

The main question, however, is why would leaders in Russia even allow a mercenary group of between 20,000 and 50,000 soldiers to exist? A private army of that size would seem to be a constant threat to the government.

But Putin and the Russian leaders do allow the Wagner Group to exist and have since 2014. These mercenaries were involved in the invasion of Crimea and Ukraine.

Where do these fighters come from? Apparently from all over Russia and Eastern Europe. There are reports that some have been recruited out of Russian prisons. They are apparently hardened fighters.

As Putin discovered during last month’s march for justice, a large army of hardened mercenaries can lead to trouble. Can you imagine what would have happened if Donald Trump’s followers had had a 50,000-man private army during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol?

Some believe that Putin allows the Wagner Group to exist because any war crimes or atrocities can be blamed on its soldiers and not Russia’s regular army. Still, if that group really decided to turn on Russia’s government, it would cause big trouble.

Why should America worry about Russian mercenaries? Initially one would think that internal fighting would help destabilize Putin’s government and that would be good for us and the world.

But we must never forget that Russia has an arsenal of nuclear weapons and many are programmed to strike American cities. Even though the Cold War is 30 years behind us, we are still the push of a button away from World War III and a nuclear holocaust.

We may not like Putin, but he is a known quantity. His actions may be erratic at times but they are still predictable. Should a successful coup occur and a new leader assume power, who knows what his intentions might be.

In fact, Middle East oil money could buy a private army like the Wagner Group and finance a revolt. America’s enemies from Iran or Saudi Arabia could put their own man in charge in Russia and put the United States behind the eight ball, both militarily and economically. After all, Russia has plenty of oil reserves.

Yes, the Jun. 23 march for justice in Russia leaves the world with plenty of questions but few answers. Putin allowed Prigozhin to leave the country but there are rumors that he is still in St. Petersburg.

Some mercenaries were allowed to assimilate into the Russian army, but there are no figures on how many. Thus, no one — including the Russian government — knows the exact status of the Wagner Group and its leader.

Ordinarily, the CIA would work to help destabilize the government of a foreign power that is perceived to be a threat to America. But this is Russia, the same Russia that brought Napoleon and Hitler to their knees.

And this is the same Russia that has had nuclear missiles aimed at us for more than 60 years. Perhaps it is best to remain in the wings and let the Great Bear clean up its own house.