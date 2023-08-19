A lot of crazy stuff went down last week.

First of all, Donald Trump (and 18 of his closest friends) was hit with 41 counts of election fraud charges in Georgia.

That means that the former president and frontrunner for the 2024 GOP nomination, now faces 91 counts of criminal misconduct in four jurisdictions.

The absurdity of the previous paragraph is exceeded only by the fact that, despite those charges, Trump would likely be reelected president if the election was held today.

How could this country get into such a predicament? Don’t ask me, brother. American politics have always been a little crazy, but today it is like Laurel and Hardy meets the Marx Brothers.

More and more people who feel they could not vote for either Trump or Joe Biden (the likely Democrat nominee) want to see a third-party candidate like West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin enter the race. But others are concerned that a three-candidate race would only benefit Trump and they are probably right.

There is also the fear that rioting will break out, especially in the inner cities, should Trump regain the White House. We all remember what happened when Hillary Clinton lost in 2016.

Trump’s lawyers (and he is creating jobs in that profession), of course, will make every attempt to keep all trials on the back burner until after the 2024 election.

That could mean that Old Donald’s next inauguration could be held in a courtroom and he just might conduct the country’s business from a jail cell.

Of course, depending on how the November election goes, Culpeper County could have a sheriff who directs operations from a jail cell during his entire term.

And we wonder why the rest of the world laughs at us.

Let’s move on to kids and school buses, another problem that surfaced last week.

In my county there were confirmed reports of elementary age children who were picked up at the bus stop at 5:45 a.m. and didn’t get to school until 8:15.

One member of the local Board of Supervisors has jumped all over this situation, calling it “unacceptable” and has vowed to do something about it.

Unfortunately, this is a problem common to any number of American school districts, especially during the first week of school. Kids are left on buses and routes take hours to deliver students to their homes.

One of the biggest reasons for these crises is that districts can’t find enough bus drivers, so the same driver often must drive multiple routes.

Why is it so hard to find drivers? First of all, the job doesn’t pay much and were it not for the fact that many districts entice drivers with free health insurance, there would be even more empty buses.

And who wants to be at the first stop at 5:45 in the morning, especially in the winter? That means getting up before 4 a.m. Many drivers are retirees who want to supplement pensions, but they didn’t retire to get up in the middle of the night and then work split shifts (those kids must be returned home in the afternoon).

Third, kids won’t behave and if you try to correct them you suffer the ire of both parents and school officials. It is tough — and unsafe — to watch the highway and watch kids fight in the back of the bus at the same time.

In other words, being a school bus driver is about the closet thing to “a job from hell” as there is out there. No wonder few people want the job.

Further, no child should have to be at the bus stop at 5:45 in the morning. That is cruel and unusual punishment. Start school at a reasonable hour. Let kids get their sleep.

There are a couple more things on my mind today.

There was a fatal accident recently in Fauquier County that involved a Tesla that “may” have been on autopilot, according to news reports.

The vehicle, according to those reports, collided with a truck.

Here again I ask, who is at fault if a vehicle on autopilot is involved in a wreck or is breaking a traffic law?

No law enforcement official I have asked has been able to give me a definitive answer.

Finally, just when I was become a Baltimore Orioles fan again, the team’s ownership yanks play-by-play man Kevin Brown off the air for stating that this year the Birds had finally overcome their losing woes against Tampa Bay.

Boo Baltimore. One more incident to make the public think that media ownership attempts to control content.

I’ll stick with my Mets. They may be losers on the field, but their ownership is a cut above Baltimore’s.