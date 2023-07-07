America is not getting any smarter.

In fact, according to a recent government report, we are trending in the opposite direction.

According to the report, math scores for eighth graders have dropped nine points since 2019, while reading scores are down two points.

The math score was the lowest in 50 years. In other words, America’s response to COVID-19 has taken public education back half a century. In any man’s book, that is significant.

What is happening with us? Our educational system continues to rank lower and lower among the industrialized nations of the world. What is the problem?

One of the problems is that we try to make education fun. Learning is not fun, it is work, and one must apply themselves to make the grade. Kids don’t want to do that, especially after expectations were lowered so much during the pandemic. They want the grades, but they don’t want to have to work for them.

Once you lower the expectations, it is almost impossible to pull them back up. In baseball, for instance, pitchers of this generation have been taught that they can’t throw more than 100 pitches in a game. So, they have come to believe that, despite the fact that hurlers in previous generations had no such limitations.

Most Americans under 40 think they must be entertained 24 hours a day. Work and school must be fun. It is all a game that is not to be taken too seriously. If you try to make learning fun, pretty soon the fun becomes more important than the learning. And that’s where we are today.

All this “fun in education” began in the 1980s, and many of the teachers of today are a product of that educational transition. They were told that learning had to be fun to be effective and they believed it. Now they pass that theory on to their students.

If you want to know how far we have regressed, just watch “Jeopardy!” for a few nights. Contestants know little about history, geography or literature. You ask them about TV sitcoms or alcoholic drinks and they know all the answers, but when it comes to important subjects, they too often fall flat on their faces.

I watched an interviewer ask two college students, “What is the largest state in the union?”

“Nebraska,” one replied. When told she was wrong, the other student said something like North Dakota.

“No,” the interviewer replied. “It is Canada.”

“Oh, yeah, I forgot about that,” one of the students replied.

That, friends, is where we are in American education.

I never thought I would say this, but right now the most prepared students in America are those who are home schooled. I’m not talking about the children that are (supposedly) taught by uneducated parents, but those in co-ops where every parent has an educational specialty.

For the most part, these kids’ educations were not interrupted by COVID. They continued to study and learn during the epidemic. Their habits were not changed by months out of school and distance learning.

Covid, or America’s over-reaction to the virus, is, of course, the primary reason that students are behind. During the pandemic they stayed home and took classes on their computers while wearing pajamas and eating junk food. It was so much fun, even if they learned little. They didn’t want to go back to class, and who can blame them?

It was the same with adults who worked from home during the pandemic. They didn’t want to go back to the office, either. And production, like test scores, fell dramatically when working from home.

So how do we fix this educational problem and bring scores back up? Some school systems are talking about longer school years and having kids go to summer school.

Time is not the answer. Much of the time in public schools today is wasted. Home schoolers are taught more in shorter amounts of time.

The problem is application. Kids don’t want to work. Ask any teacher. The students want the fun but not the work. Since kindergarten they have been told that education must be fun and, like the pitcher who has been told he can only throw 100 pitches, they now believe it.

Teachers can teach but they can’t make kids learn. It’s the old “leading a horse to water” theory.

And the more time you spend having fun in the classroom, the less time there is for learning.

When you have a generation that thinks Canada is the largest state in the union, you know you are in trouble.