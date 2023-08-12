Has apathy overtaken America?

Sometimes I wonder.

For the first time in almost a decade, I don’t hear any screaming or yelling. Ordinarily I would say that is good, that we have come together as a nation, but this quiet is so loud that it sounds as if we just don’t care anymore.

And that’s not good. To make a democracy work, there must be dissention. Not violent dissention, but an exchange of divergent ideas whose compromise benefits the country.

There are those who still sit at the far ends of the political spectrum, but they are saying little now. The ultra-conservative Republican right has all but been deflated by the failure of the Jan. 6, 2021 attempted coup and now sit quietly and watch those involved get convicted and sent to jail.

Only a few hardcore followers are on hand to protest when Donald Trump, their once fearless leader, makes a courthouse appearance to answer charges stemming from Jan. 6 and other incidents.

More and more of Trump’s once ardent followers are falling by the wayside despite the fact that the former president is far ahead in the 2024 GOP presidential polls.

Apathy. Yes, they are willing to vote for Trump again, but the fire is no longer there. They just don’t care.

It is the same for the radical left. Democrats seem to find little to complain about these days. They quietly acknowledge that Joe Biden has accomplished little in his first three years as president, but they are ready to vote for him again, in great part because no other competent candidate is willing to jump into the presidential fray.

This apathy has fallen to the local level, too. In my county there are two candidates whose residency has been questioned, but nobody — neither local voters nor the Virginia Electoral Board — seems concerned that neither may or may not actually live in the district they hope to represent.

Apathy. Oh, well, who cares? It’s just an election. The rules don’t really matter. Just let it go. Don’t make waves.

Almost every night the day’s murders in D.C. are the lead story on the six o’clock news. We don’t bat an eye. Hey, there are killings every day and night in Washington. That’s just business as usual.

The fact that human beings are dying escapes us. Apathy.

It is the same with Ukraine. A year ago we were all up in arms about the Russian invasion. Now, we seem to have lost interest.

I sometimes write columns simply for the purpose of getting readers all stirred up. I get no response. A decade ago I would get called every name in the book and letters-to-the-editor would be calling for my head on a plate. Now I can’t get anyone mad.

Why are we so apathetic all of a sudden? Maybe it is because the economy is good and we really don’t have anything to complain about. Everybody has a job and plenty of money. Perhaps politics and social problems have taken a back seat to our growing affluence.

Maybe, too, this calm is because we don’t have Trump in the White House to stir the pot at 3 a.m. every night on Twitter.

Don’t get me wrong. The political and social rifts are still there, but the two sides have stopped pressing their points, at least for the time being.

It remains to be seen whether or not this current apathy will extend over into the 2024 presidential election, but with Trump in and out of every court in the land and Biden struggling to maintain his health, it is hard to imagine that the people will get too excited.

Hopefully, something will light a fire under the American people, but right now this country acts like it just doesn’t care.

That’s not good.