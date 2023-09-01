The political motivation is obvious. Any fool can see that.

I’m talking, of course, about the timing of Donald Trump’s federal voter fraud trial which earlier this week was set for March 4 of next year.

Just a coincidence that this is the day before the Super Tuesday presidential primaries? I don’t think so. Coincidences aren’t that coincidental.

If U. S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who set the date, wasn’t aware that March 5 is Super Tuesday and that Trump is seeking the Republican nomination, then she is living under a rock. Picking that date is an obvious attempt to derail the Trump campaign at a crucial moment.

Not that I am a Trump fan who wants to see the former president re-elected. Far from it. His presidency was a joke and I’m glad he is gone. Still, the man is due a fair shake.

Chutkan says Trump is getting a fair deal, that he is no better than any other defendant and can’t pick and choose his trial date based on his personal schedule.

Those of us who have covered court cases through the years understand that too often this is not how it works. Trials and hearings are often postponed and rescheduled numerous times, even for traitors and ax murderers. Trump should be given the same consideration.

The prosecution had asked for a Jan. 2024 trial date while Trump’s defense team wanted the four-count case to come to trial in the spring of 2026, some 18 months after the presidential election.

The judge apparently felt that a January trial date would not give the defense time to sift through what almost certainly is a mound of evidence the size of Mt. Everest. But March 4 would only give Trump’s lawyers an additional six weeks to prepare their case.

Chutkan said that Trump’s request was “unreasonable”, but it is not unprecedented for murderers to wait two years before finally going to trial. The fact that it took federal prosecutors more than two years to bring these charges indicates the sloth-like speed of the American judicial system.

Giving Trump’s attorneys 18 months to prepare a defense for a case it took the government 30 months to build does not seem unreasonable.

Trump’s detractors will argue that a March 4 trial will keep the former president in court for weeks, if not months, and prevent him from campaigning before the 2024 election. Some hope that his absence from the campaign trail will lessen his chances of getting the GOP nomination.

The March 4 date, however, will more likely work in Trump’s favor. The trial of a former president will dominate the news and give Trump more free publicity than his billion-dollar fortune could ever buy. Meanwhile, other Republican hopefuls will be lost in the shuffle.

Moreover, what his followers will unquestionably claim as “a persecution attempt” will win him sympathy votes and almost assure him the Republican nomination.

Then again, maybe this is what Democrats want. Maybe they want to run against Trump because they understand that the former president cannot win the 2024 general election.

In essence, the Democrats may be taking a page out of the Republicans’ 1972 presidential playbook, when the GOP lied and schemed to discredit primary candidates (Watergate) so that President Richard Nixon would face George McGovern, a much weaker candidate, in the November election.

The March 4 trial date plays right into that scenario. Trump gets the trial publicity, the sympathy vote and the GOP nomination, but is handily defeated by President Biden in the November general election. That may well be the plan.

Not that Judge Chutkan is deliberately trying to sway the 2024 presidential election, but by choosing the March 4 trial date she is playing right into the hands of those who would.

Trump’s trial, if it actually does start on March 4, will likely be the biggest media event since the O. J. Simpson trial and will overshadow any other news story short of global nuclear war.

Can 12 impartial jurors be found? Ain’t no way.

Can intent be proven? I doubt it.

If there is a conviction, will we all be dead before the appeals are over? Probably.

Is this all a Democrat conspiracy to prevent Trump from regaining the presidency?

We’ll just have to wait and see if the glove fits.