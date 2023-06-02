So you want to be a stand-up comic and make people laugh.

Well, in today’s society, it is easy. Just fill your vocabulary with four-letter words, hyphenated words that refer to maternal incest and crude names for genitals.

Then you just stand up in front of an intoxicated audience and spew out 15 minutes of filthy language and you’ll get laughs like you never believed possible.

There was a time when comedians offered clean material that kept audiences in stitches. Red Skelton, Johnny Carson, Jonathan Winters, Andy Griffith, Joan Rivers, Jerry Clower. Except for some naughty innuendo once in a while, these entertainers did not get down and dirty.

Those comedians played to middle-class Americans who, at the time, were a cut above the filth that is spewed out today. Times have changed. Either now comedians play to lower-class audiences or, more likely, middle-class Americans have taken a step down toward the gutter.

Some of the dirtiest stand-up comics are women who make a living describing their body parts and relating awkward sexual experiences of all kinds. They stand on stage and say things that a man would be arrested for saying. And audiences love it. If you don’t believe me, just check some of these gals out sometime.

Male comedians are not so much into sex (they are afraid they will be deemed sexist) but rather concentrate on four-letter words, one in particular. It is amazing that a person can stand on stage and use gutter language and those in the audience will laugh their heads off. But that’s modern comedy.

How did it get to this point? Well, there is no question that Americans have sunk in class over the past three or four decades. There is no longer any shame in this country and words are now used in everyday life that would never have been uttered in public two generations ago.

But there is another reason why comedians today resort to sex and filthy language: there is nothing else left to make jokes about.

Think about it! You can’t poke fun at anyone or anything anymore without hurting someone’s feelings or offending someone. We used to be able to laugh at ourselves, but no more. Now we take offense at everything, except sex and filthy language.

Actually, there are those who are offended by four-letter words and crude references to body parts and sexual acts. The protests of those people, however, are drowned out by the shouts of those using four-letter words and describing lewd acts.

In other words, political correctness has driven stand-up comedy into the gutter and the masses are following the current all the way into the sewer. Nobody wants to admit this, but it is the truth.

Oh, there are a few clean comedians, some of them Christian comics, but they don’t draw audiences or get publicity. The masses want filth and if that’s what they desire, there are comedians who will provide it. Stand-up comics, like most entertainers, follow the money.

That’s where we are as a society. A comic screams a four-letter word into a microphone and everyone dies laughing. A nation moving forward? Maybe a society moving backward.

So if you have notions of being a stand-up comedian, bone up on your four-letter words, sexual acts and body parts. The more of those words you can work into a 15-minute monologue, the more successful you will likely be. If, however, you joke about anything else, you will be politically incorrect and your career will be over.

It is a sad commentary on American values, but that’s the way it is. If you think I’m joking (pardon the pun), just go see most any comedian in concert.

But don’t take the kids unless you want them to get a real education.