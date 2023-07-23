Would Joe Manchin’s third-party candidacy put Donald Trump back in the White House?

There is a good chance it might.

Manchin, West Virginia’s senior senator (and former governor), last week refused to rule out a bid for the presidency in 2024 as an independent. The 75-year-old Democrat stated that if he ran, he had every intention of winning.

But could he win? After all, no one since Abraham Lincoln has won the presidency on a non-major party ticket and some high-powered candidates, including William Jennings Bryan, George Wallace and Ross Perot, have given it their best shot.

If the time was ever right for a third-party candidate it would be 2024, especially if the Republicans nominate Trump, who is crazy and unpredictable, and the Democrats name Biden, who at times appears to be bordering on senility.

In a column some months ago, I stated that I felt that Manchin and former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (a Republican) were both good presidential material. But my hope was that either man, if he chose to run, would be his party’s standard bearer.

In presidential elections, third-party and independent candidates almost never win. What they do is take votes away from one or the other major party candidates. That is likely what would happen in this case. A Manchin independent run could assure a Trump victory, assuming he gets the GOP nomination.

That seems more and more likely every day. Recent reports indicate that Trump’s biggest challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is floundering in the polls. His numbers are falling, and his campaign is having trouble raising money. Trump’s numbers remain constant and money is no problem for him.

Biden is the sitting president and it is almost unthinkable that Democrats won’t nominate him again. Thus, we are faced with the strong possibility that it will be a Trump-Biden race again in 2024.

Manchin, of course, could challenge Biden in the primary, but, as I said, sitting presidents seldom fail to get their party’s nomination. So, the West Virginia senator’s best chance would be to run as an independent (he likely won’t be part of a third-party movement).

Manchin is a moderate who would appeal to both middle-of-the-road Democrats and Republicans who have had enough of Trump. But could he win enough states to claim the presidency? Remember, it is not the popular vote but the Electoral College that gets you into the White House.

Black and Hispanic voters will undoubtably support Biden. Trump has his loyal legion that will vote for him even if he is a convicted felon on Election Day. Biden and Trump will control the Electoral College, which would leave Manchin out in the cold.

Let’s look back at the two biggest independent runs of the 20th century. In 1992 Ross Perot received 18.6 percent of the popular vote but did not win a single state or electoral vote.

In 1968, George Wallace won 13.5 percent of the popular vote and the segregationist did carry five Deep South states — Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi — and collected 46 electoral votes.

While Wallace took votes away from Democrat Hubert Humphrey, his third-party candidacy did not affect the outcome of the election. Nixon would have won even if Humphrey had received all of Wallace’s electoral votes.

But it could be different in a Biden-Trump-Manchin election, Wallace was popular only in the Deep South. Manchin is well respected all over the country and is seen as a man who will stand up for Americans on both sides of the political aisle.

He is extremely popular in his home state and won both gubernatorial races with ease. He has won the respect of many in Congress because he is willing to put party aside for the good of the country.

An independent run by Manchin would give moderates from both parties a viable alternative. It would be healthy for American politics, which are now in a shambles.

Major parties don’t last forever and maybe it is time for Republicans and Democrats to go the way of the dinosaur.

Maybe an independent like Joe Manchin could help send them on their way. You never know.

Still, the odds are very much against it and a Manchin run is likely only to benefit Donald Trump.