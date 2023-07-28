It was only five years ago that the Houston Astros were singled out and chastised for using technology to steal their opponents’ signs.

How horrible! Using technology to discover the other team’s strategy. If you listened to the media, it was the worst thing that had happened to baseball since the Black Sox Scandal of 1919.

Fast-forward five years and the pitcher and the middle infielders get the pitch signs via electronic receivers in their caps, and electronic stop watches and buzzers call balls and strikes on batters and pitchers who slow the games down.

And it ain’t over yet! Electronic ball and strike sensors are on the way. They are already being used in some minor league games and these electronic machines may be calling balls and strikes in the Major Leagues in a year or two.

Electronics are everywhere. After an at-bat, hitters watch their performance on electronic notepads in the dugout.

Yep. The same Major League Baseball that five years ago berated Houston for using technology to steal signs (sign stealing has existed in baseball since signs were invented) is now using technology in every imaginable way, on and off the field.

This is the same hypocritical Major League Baseball that continues to bar Pete Rose’s entry into the Hall of Fame because he bet on baseball, yet now permits betting machines — which allow fans to bet on games — in stadiums.

Electronic ball and strike machines will all but put home plate umpires out of business. Yes, they still will be around to play with the pitch timers and make out-safe calls at the plate, but maybe not for long.

The man upstairs who resets the pitch timer can ring the late buzzer, and machines can be developed to make out-safe calls. We may soon see sensors in every glove and on every runner’s person to affect this technology. This process has already begun because MLB now uses technology for instant replay to help settle challenges on close calls.

OK! If MLB is moving more and more toward technology, why not go all the way. If the game is going to eliminate human umpires, why not do away with human players?

If Major League Baseball continues on its present course, we may one day soon see robots playing the game instead of humans. Why not? The big thing today is AI (artificial intelligence) and baseball is big on the latest technology.

Robots could revolutionize baseball and save owners a lot of money. Robots wouldn’t have agents and demand multiyear, multimillion-dollar salaries. Owners wouldn’t have to pay Social Security taxes for robots or big medical bills when they get hurt.

Robots wouldn’t have to sit out an entire year — or more — after injuries. Just switch out a computer chip or a circuit card and he’s up and running again.

With AI, companies could make baseball robots that look and act just like humans. They could even be programmed to spit on the dugout floor or scratch themselves between innings.

With AI, robots would be in charge of their own in-game fates. Hitters would decide whether to swing away or bunt, and pitchers could decide whether to throw a fastball or a slider.

With robotic players there would be more home runs — which owners want — and fewer errors. MLB wants to continue to speed up games, and robots don’t need timeouts to regroup. They just step in the batter’s box and swing.

The prototype for Major League Baseball robotics is in almost every child’s electronic game box. The idea is already available. All MLB needs to do is adapt it to stadium play.

Fans would pay to go see robots play. People will pay to go see anything. We live in such an artificial world today that many, especially those who grew up with video games, will never know the difference between real players and robots.

So, out with the old and in with the new. First, we eliminate the umpires and then the players. Soon, Major League Baseball may be all electronic.

Don’t laugh. If owners think robots can improve their bottom line, that’s the way they will go.

Robotic baseball. Coming soon to a stadium near you.