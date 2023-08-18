It is summertime and there is plenty of fresh produce around.

This is the time many of us live for. Juicy red tomatoes, sweet watermelons and cantaloupes fresh off the vine.

The problem is that many people don’t know how to properly consume these summer delights so I thought I might clue in the uninitiated.

Tomatoes are best eaten on white bread. Wonder bread is the preferable brand and it must be fresh and soft. Old bread just doesn’t do a tomato sandwich justice.

Only the tomato slice(s) goes on the bottom slice of bread. Ideally you want a tomato so big that one slice covers the entire piece of bread, but if you are able to obtain only smaller tomatoes, use three or four half slices, angling the cut upward so that all the thin parts fit neatly together in the middle.

Some people like salt or pepper on their tomato, but not me. Just a plain old slice of tomato, about a quarter of an inch thick. That’s fine for me.

The mayonnaise goes on the top slice of bread. This needs to be smeared on with a bread knife, as thick as you can get it. Gotta have plenty of mayonnaise on a tomato sandwich.

Later in the season I’ll put bacon and lettuce on that slice of tomato, but during the first two weeks of harvest I don’t want anything between those two slices of bread except tomato and mayonnaise.

It’s the flavor of the tomato that I’m looking for. I can get bacon and lettuce at any time of the year. Only during the first couple of weeks of tomato season can I get that juicy flavor I have been craving all year.

Watermelon. Right now my patch is in full production and I’m eating at least half a watermelon every day. Some days I eat a whole one.

I’ve got friends who take half a watermelon and either scoop out the flesh or cut it into dainty little squares. Others cut quaint little triangular slices and nibble their way toward the rind. None of that for me. When I eat watermelon, I really want to dig in.

Most nights I’ll take half of a 12-pound Crimson Sweet (the round kind) and put it on a plate on the kitchen table. I’ll eat the center first (part with no seeds) and then work on the sides over the next couple of hours, hollowing it out like you would a log canoe.

I always use a steak knife because it cuts neater, but some people use a fork. That’s digs into the melon and makes it look a little ratty. I want my half melon to look like a clean bowl when I’m finished.

The seeds can either be dropped into the melon or put on the plate.

I ran into some kids not long ago who had never seen a watermelon with seeds. Most of the ones you buy at the store these days are seedless. These kids had no idea why the seeds were there. They thought this was a deformed watermelon.

Seeds are for shooting. You put one of those slippery, slimy seeds between your thumb and first finger and press. It will sometimes shoot eight or 10 feet. Mischievous boys always delighted in shooting watermelon seeds at the girls in class. It was a September tradition as the last watermelons were pulled from the patch.

When farmers were making hay in days past, it was customary to pull a watermelon in the morning and put it in the spring or the springhouse. Then, at lunchtime, the workers would take it out, carve it up with their pocketknives (the same ones they used to cut a chaw of tobacco) and have a midday feast.

Some old-timers would take the last melons of the season and put them under the loose hay in the barn. They would have watermelon until Thanksgiving. I’ve tried it and the melons do keep, but there is no taste left.

There are those who want salt on their watermelon. Not me. I like that sweet taste. If I want a salty taste, I’ll eat a potato chip.

But I do like salt on my cantaloupe. It really helps the flavor.

The bottom line to eating watermelon is this. If there is not juice raining down your chin, you are eating it wrong. In fact, after I clean out a half melon, I will sometimes turn that rind bowl up and drink the juice that is left, spitting the seeds out as I go.

Watermelons with seeds are the absolute best. Seedless melons just do not have the same flavor.

Which begs the question, how do you start a watermelon plant without seeds?

Love my watermelon!