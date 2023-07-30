My daughter’s family just got back from a trip up north.

This excursion was more than just a vacation. It was a lesson in history and geography.

At my grandchildren’s school, third graders must pick a state and do both a written and verbal report about it. This year one of my granddaughters picked Maine. So, this summer her parents took her on a trip to Maine.

You may get the particulars from a book or Google, but actually stepping foot in your state, of course, makes it more real.

From all accounts, it was a good trip, and very educational. On the way up and back there were stops in New York, Boston and even a trip out onto Cape Cod. The kids got to see Plymouth Rock, a replica of the Mayflower and any number of other historical sites and artifacts.

When my daughter and her two siblings were growing up, we did the same thing. When each child picked a state, we took them there the following summer.

My oldest daughter picked Tennessee, which was just a jaunt down the road. My son reported on Maine, which was not too far away. My middle child, in typical middle-child fashion, picked Arizona, which kept us on the road for almost two weeks.

I wouldn’t take anything for the memories of those road trips, especially the cross-country drives. Despite three children fighting in the back seat, we managed to get to California and back on at least three occasions.

The places my children visited and the things they saw gave them a sense of what America is all about. The Grand Canyon, Yellowstone National Park and Sequoia National Park. You can read about these places, but you really can’t appreciate them until you visit them.

There are other less publicized places like the Corn Palace, the Badlands and Wall Drug, the greatest tourist trap west of the Mississippi, that make cross-country trips as entertaining as they are educational. We even took a side trip somewhere out in Kansas to see the world’s biggest ball of string (no, we did not run into the Griswold family).

One of the objectives of these trips was to visit every state in the continental United States. We didn’t make it to all of them but before the kids got out of high school, they had been in 43 of the 48 continental states. Now all three children have added several more.

Seeing this country up close and personal is something every American should do. There are so many historical sites, so many beautiful vistas, so many natural wonders.

This is especially true of the West. People who live in the green Eastern states cannot comprehend the dry, arid plains of eastern Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico or the grandeur of the Rocky Mountains and the Sierra Nevada until you see them firsthand. Even the deserts have charm.

The Great Lake states also have much to offer. Wisconsin is one of my favorites as is Minnesota with all its lakes. As for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, well, that is a gorgeous country.

Texas is another of my favorite states. From the Piney Woods of East Texas to miles and miles of nothing but miles and miles of West Texas, there is plenty to see and do.

Unfortunately, many people never see the sights this country has to offer. For them a vacation is sitting around doing nothing at the beach for a week every summer.

Not me, when I travel I want to see something new every day. I have driven across this country about five times and taken all three Amtrak cross-country train routes to the West Coast.

I have traveled north to the Canadian border and south to Mexico and tried to see as much as possible in-between.

And I have instilled this love of seeing America in my children. They are now taking their kids on some of the same adventures they took growing up.

Driving all day, eating baloney sandwiches and chips for lunch at rest stops, veering off the interstate to visit some tourist trap. We had great times and made lasting memories.

Take your kids to see this great country. Learn some history firsthand. Go on an adventure. You’ll never regret it.

And your children will never forget it.