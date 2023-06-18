Father’s Day.

This is the day when our grown children feel obligated to come visit and, like Santa Claus, bring small gifts like ties and socks and golf balls.

This is essentially like a father’s Christmas in June.

Not that we dads don’t appreciate the gifts, but in truth, it is the visit that make our day. Just seeing the kids and the grandkids is gift enough. Family is what it is all about.

If your children live close by, you’re lucky. Most don’t. Jobs and education prompt many children in today’s world to move away from the places where they grew up. Parents don’t see kids as often as they did when everyone lived within a few miles of each other. Times have changed.

I am lucky. I have three great children who have blessed me with six grandkids. None of the three have given me a moment’s trouble. They don’t drink, they don’t do drugs and they all have good jobs. What more could a father ask?

But they are lucky, too, because they have a father. In today’s society, too many kids don’t have a dad, at least one who is around. That’s why so many go bad. There is no man around to set an example and keep kids on the straight and narrow.

For 45 years, I took sports pictures at area schools. Occasionally I would come across a young man with a familiar last name and I thought perhaps I might know his family. So, I would ask, “Who is your father?”

Too often the child would reply, with some amount of sadness or reservation, “I don’t have a father.”

That reply became more and more prevalent as the years went by and eventually I just quit asking. It was a sad commentary on our American society.

It is easy to father a child. It is tough to be a father. Too many men don’t accept the responsibility, which is why the jails are full of young people who have gone astray. Kids need two parents. A mother cannot do it all. Kids, especially boys, need a father.

There was a news story about 15 years ago about a man in Kentucky who had fathered 20 children with 20 different women. The story surfaced when the man failed to pay child support to any of those kids, which, of course, was next to impossible.

We live in a curious society. We put men in jail for having more than one wife but we hear about a man who has fathered 20 children with 20 different women and we think, “Boy, he must really be a stud!”

Of course, we are not supposed to talk about such things. What that man does is none of our business. He has the right to father as many children as he wants with as many women as will let him. Unfortunately, it is our business. If that father can’t support his children then the responsibility falls to society, and the taxpayers. Nobody wants to talk about that. It is not politically correct. But it is a fact that we seem to want to ignore.

There is a family structure that has been in place since the beginning of time and it has served us well. It got humans from the Stone Age to our present situation. Over the millennia it has worked. And that structure includes a father who is involved in raising his children.

In the span of my lifetime we have turned away from that family structure and we have paid the price. Too many fathers have failed to live up to their responsibilities and too many children have suffered because of it.

As I said, nobody wants to talk about our fatherless society, in part because it affects too many families. But maybe on Father’s Day we should give this problem a little consideration.

Today we honor the fathers who have fulfilled their responsibilities, the men who have been there and guided their children through all the crises of childhood and helped make them strong upstanding adults.

So, wear your semi-lovely ties and accept your golf balls with grace. This is your day.

Take pride in being a father.

And take the responsibility that comes with that designation.