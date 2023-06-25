According to statistics, church attendance has been steadily dropping since the 1980s. Yet there seems to be a church on every corner.

Every strip mall seems to have at least one building where a congregation of one kind or another meets on Sunday.

And there are “churches in a box,” congregations that have no permanent home, ones that store all their artifacts in an enclosed trailer and take them out at some rented facility for services.

There are also megachurches, where thousands gather for elaborate services, and small Sunday groups of a dozen or so. There seem to be infinitely more churches today than half a century ago, yet attendance is down, which seems like a contradiction.

Why are there so many churches, yet so few worshipping? Well, it has to do with sin, which is the lifeblood of Christianity. If there was no sin, there would be no need for repentance and thus less need for churches.

That’s true, whether you care to admit it or not. Sin is the very basis of Christianity. Sin separates us from God, literally and figuratively. If we did not sin, we would be as God. If we did not sin, we would not need God’s forgiveness. The Christian religion could not survive without sin.

Which makes it almost certain that Christianity will be around forever, for we all sin. And we all know we sin. Our conscience tells us we do.

But what is sin? Ah! Now there’s the big question. The definition of sin is what puts a congregation in every strip mall and keeps some people “hopping” from one church to another.

In essence, sin is something other people do. Sin is not what I do. I may bend the rules a bit, but it is not sin when I do it. It is sin when others do it.

But if there are some in my church who think my particular vice is sin, well, I can do one of two things. I can stop going to church altogether, which is why attendance is down, or I can find a congregation that condones my particular sin. And if there is no church that condones my sin, I can always start one. There are plenty of empty strip mall buildings. That’s the thinking today.

In truth, that has always been the thinking. That’s why we have so many different denominations and denomination splits. Since the earliest days of Christianity, followers have always disagreed on the definition of sin.

But sin should be easy to define, you say. The Ten Commandments are written right there in the Bible and they tell us what is right and wrong.

“Thou shalt not kill,” for example.

That seems plain enough, but then how do you justify war or legal executions? Well, you change the King James version of the Bible to another version that substitutes “murder” for kill. Now everything is OK and we all feel good.

“Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor’s wife …”

Long ago someone, who likely coveted his neighbor’s wife, determined that if the wife got a divorce she could be coveted and it wouldn’t be sinful.

“Thou shalt not bear false witness …”

Well, just because you don’t tell the truth doesn’t mean you’ve actually told a lie. That’s the accepted version today.

And it goes on and on. If a particular sin becomes obsolete or politically incorrect, we simply redefine it. And if the church we attend won’t redefine it, we move to a church that will.

That’s why there is a church on every corner and a congregation in every strip mall. People keep moving to a church that defines sin the way they want it defined. And if no church agrees with their definition, they just call the congregation “a bunch of hypocrites” and sleep late on Sunday.

But the chances are good that some church will accept a different definition of sin because churches need people to exist. And you can always find some verse of scripture, no matter how out of context, to justify your opinions.

Christians are absolutely against sin, but then again, just what is sin? Something that was a sin 100 years ago may not be a sin today, at least to many of us.

As society changes, so does the definition of sin. That’s just the way it is.

We are constantly redefining sin. After all, churches must keep up with the times.