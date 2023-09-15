The incident occurred in a baseball game, but the moment reflects the attitude of our American society.

Having already thrown 94 pitches, Seattle Mariners pitcher George Kirby is sent back to the mound in the seventh inning. Eight pitches into the frame, Kirby gives up a home run that ties the game. The bullpen gives up two more runs and the Mariners lose to Tampa Bay.

After the game Kirby told reporters that, because of his already high pitch count, he didn’t think manager Scott Servais should have sent him back out in the seventh.

Here is a man making $758,000 to work an eight-month year, a pitcher whose team is in a tight pennant race, and he wants out of the game in the heat of the battle! Worse yet, he wants to blame someone else for his failure.

For the benefit of the uninitiated, let me explain that somewhere during the past two decades, Major League Baseball came up with the idea that if a pitcher throws more than 100 pitchers in a game, his arm will fall off and he will turn into a punkin.

In other words, young pitchers like Kirby have been taught that they can’t work effectively past 100 pitches, that once they reach that plateau they should just give up, which apparently is what the Seattle hurler wanted to do.

From high school on, pitchers are told that they cannot throw but so many pitches. They are never allowed to extend their limitations, so they start believing that once they get to a certain point, they are through, that irreparable harm will come to them if keep going.

That strategy doesn’t seem to be working too well because, as I stated in a previous column, 51 percent of the pitchers in the Major Leagues have, at one time or another, reportedly experienced arm trouble this season.

More troubling is the fact that pitchers like Kirby think of the 100-pitch limit as a crutch, something they can use to discount their own failures. Instead of wanting to push themselves further and further, they just throw up their hands and expect someone else to take over.

Isn’t that the way we treat kids these days? We are always bailing them out, making excuses for them, blaming their failures on some created disorder.

Fifty years ago there was a line on school report cards that read, “Finishes what he begins.” To get an A in this category meant that, when given a job, the child would see it through to the end. Today we label a child who wants to finish a task as “obsessive/compulsive” and the school gives him an IEP (disability plan) to make classes easier.

This “crutch” business is not limited to kids, but rather extends through all segments of our society. Everyone, from the very young to the very old, has some excuse to keep him from completing the job at hand. It has become the American way.

Pitchers like Steve Carlton, Bob Gibson, Don Drysdale and Nolan Ryan took great pride in throwing complete games. Some threw as many as 200 pitches in a game and had long careers. Now pitchers are programmed to think, “100 pitches and I’m done.”

There was another incident last week that reflects baseball’s new philosophy. Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes was throwing a no-hitter against the Yankees when taken out after eight innings and 109 pitches.

Pitchers like Drysdale, Gibson and Ryan would have punched any manager who tried to take them out with a no-hitter going. But that’s baseball and the American society today. There is little pride in getting the job done.

There is a line of dialogue in the movie “A League of Their Own” where Tom Hanks tells Geena Davis, “It’s the hard that makes it great!”

Few people seem to understand that these days. Everyone wants it easy. No one wants to pay the price. Everyone seems to want to hang onto some crutch, some excuse, to use when the going gets tough.

Then the attitude becomes, “I’ve had enough. Let someone else do it.”

Sometimes it seems we are becoming a society of weaklings.