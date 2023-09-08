Rabies is apparently rearing its ugly head in some areas around the state.

My grandson, who is in middle school in Lynchburg, was telling me about one of his teachers being attacked by a rabid fox recently.

The man was outside when the animal came at him and started biting at his legs. The teacher tried to kick the fox away, but with no success.

At some point the man grabbed at the leaping fox and tried to choke it, but the animal was faster and stronger than he anticipated. The result was numerous bites on various parts of his body and a mangled finger.

A bystander, seeing what was happening, came to the teacher’s aid and between the two of them, and with the aid of a makeshift weapon, they drove the fox off, injuring but not killing it.

Every so often there is a rabies outbreak in the wild, usually among raccoons, bats, coyotes, skunks and foxes, which get the disease and “run mad.”

There was a serious outbreak when I was about six years old and I was bitten by a cat that tested positive (they say I was normal until then). That year we shot a fox that was attacking a 300-pound fattening hog and two of the neighbor’s beagles who were on the back porch trying to get at my grandfather through a screen door.

My mother was also bitten by a rabid cat and all the cats on the farm (I think there were 26) had to be destroyed.

I remember at least three instances of rabid foxes attacking humans in the area, one a child that was severely bitten.

Both my mother and I took shots, 14 for me and 21 for my mother. I got the shots in the arm, however, and not in the stomach as had earlier been the practice. A friend told me recently that her father took those shots in the stomach after the family mule came down with rabies.

Before shots were available, those who were bitten by rabid animals went in search of a “mad stone” which supposedly would prevent you from contracting the disease if you were exposed to it.

“Mad stones”, of course, were just rocks and their protection was psychological, not real. The nearest one was somewhere up in Loudoun County and there were many reports of those who were bitten traveling to the Leesburg area for “treatment.”

Subsequent to that early 1950s outbreak, laws were passed requiring dogs to be vaccinated against rabies, but there are still outbreaks in the wild.

I have heard no recent reports of rabies in our area, but if the disease has been detected in one part of the state it could have spread. So, be aware of any animal that is acting suspiciously.

Right now, for the second year in a row, there is an outbreak of mange among red foxes (gray foxes don’t get the disease) and in recent days I have seen half a dozen of these animals with almost no hair and sores all over their bodies.

Eventually these animals will die, especially when the weather gets cold (they have no hair to insulate their bodies). Before they do, however, they may transfer the disease to dogs in the area.

Foxes with mange are not aggressive like those with rabies. Just the opposite. They are weak and lethargic and are unable to hunt like healthy animals. Subsequently, the smell of food may bring them into neighborhoods and yards in search of scraps.

Last summer an entire litter of fox pups on my road contracted mange when they were about half grown. It is a terrible way to die and neighbors shot two to put them out of their misery. This year the disease is back again.

So be on the lookout for red foxes with mange and rabies. The worst mange can do is infect your pet, but a fox (or coyote) with rabies can be aggressive and do real harm.

Let’s hope the rabies outbreak stays away from our area this fall.