“ppenheimer” is a good movie, but no matter what the critics say, it is not a great film or a masterpiece, as I believe a New York Times critic called it. At least not in my not-so-humble opinion.

First of all, it is too long. Fifteen minutes of previews and commercials followed by a three-hour movie kept me in the theater from 7:45 until after 11 p.m. That’s a long time. Director Christopher Nolan should have taken a lesson from Major League Baseball and used a pitch clock.

The story also could be told just as effectively without the three sex scenes, which in essence serve no real purpose other than to keep younger teenagers out of the theater and embarrass those who were not expecting such graphic footage.

I am not a prude and I understand that real life is sometimes R-rated, but there is no reason to slip in sexually explicated content when real-life R-rated footage is primarily played out behind closed doors.

The movie is also too fragmented, switching from here to there through three different decades. Some fragmentation would have been good, but this flick switches back and forth like a horse’s tail swatting flies.

Nolan’s use of black-and-white footage for 1940s meetings and 1950s congressional hearings is very effective.

The villain in the movie turns out to be a man that I met years ago, Lewis Strauss, who was head of the Atomic Energy Commission during the 1940s and ‘50s. In his later years, Strauss lived in Culpeper County and owned Brandy Rock Farm, where he raised purebred Angus cattle.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who in retirement bred Angus cattle at his Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, farm, was an occasional visitor at Brandy Rock, especially when Strauss held cattle sales.

Eisenhower nominated Strauss to serve as Secretary of Commerce in 1959, and he served as acting secretary until Congress refused to confirm him following a series of ugly public hearings.

Strauss, who was born in Charleston, West Virginia, but grew up in Richmond (he graduated from John Marshall High School), was a wealthy man by local standards and gave prominently to the effort to build a hospital in Culpeper in the late 1950s. There remains a plaque in his honor at that hospital.

I explain all this because first, it gives a local touch to the movie, and second, because Strauss figures as prominently in the story as does J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb.

Oppenheimer is a classic example of why so few people trust the government, which too often uses people to get what it wants and then tosses them aside, often ruining their reputations, as in Oppenheimer’s case. And, as in Oppenheimer’s case, power-hungry officials sometimes destroy people for petty personal reasons.

As I said, to me “Oppenheimer” is not a classic movie or an epic, but by the standards of today, it is a pretty good flick. And, as I said, the story could have been told just as effectively without the bare boobs and sex scenes. Don’t take your kids unless you want them to get some sex education as well as a history lesson.

At least it is a real story and not two hours of computer-generated special effects. Movies with actual stories are rare today.

Surprisingly, there was a very sparse crowd at “Oppenheimer,” in the second weekend after its release. There was a throng, however, in the next theater down, where “Barbie” was showing.

I guess that’s more America’s speed.