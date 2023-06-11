The 2024 presidential race is starting to get interesting.

As expected, Republican presidential candidates are coming out of the woodwork. At last count there were 10, including former President Donald Trump and his vice president, Mike Pence.

And why not? The GOP 2024 presidential nomination is up for grabs. There is no clear frontrunner, even though several primary polls indicate that Trump has the inside shot.

But polls, especially this early in the game, are often far from accurate and it is hard to believe that when all is said and done, the former president will be the GOP nominee.

Trumpmania is a thing of the past. Even his most diehard followers are lukewarm about sending this egomaniac back to the White House. The far-right political energy just isn’t there anymore.

Most of his other former advocates are just that, former advocates. They see him for what he is, and they are ready to move on — even if Trump isn’t. The man has had his day.

So then, who among the declared candidates is the frontrunner? That’s the $64 million question. Right now, the GOP landscape is as hazy as New York City under a blanket of Canadian wildfire smoke.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is in second place in most states, if you believe the primary polls. But DeSantis, who has been at war with Disney and who has guided Florida through some controversial political issues, may be too conservative for a nation looking to get back to the middle of the road.

For me, the ideal candidate would be Pence, who is a man of strong character and someone who had the courage to stand up to Trump during the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

Pence has no political baggage and is a mainstream American, one who would fairly represent every aspect of this country’s diverse makeup. Pence is a man who can be trusted to do the right thing.

The perfect GOP ticket? Pence, from Ohio, and Nikki Haley from South Carolina.

While the Republicans keep coming out of the woodwork, the Democrats now have a hopeful that might take the nomination away from President Joe Biden. Last week, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that he will seek the Democratic nomination in 2024.

The Kennedy name itself is enough to make the son of former Attorney General Robert Kennedy and the nephew of President John F. Kennedy a good bet to worry Biden. And Kennedy, like Mike Pence, is a moderate who could pull the nation together.

At 69, Kennedy is more than a decade younger than Biden and he has been a part of the national political scene since he was a child. He knows the ins and outs of the system and, like Pence, is a person of quality.

It was another Kennedy, John F. Kennedy Jr. who might well have run for the presidency had it not been for his untimely death in a 1999 plane crash. JFK Jr. would have been 62 this year.

Now the 2024 race starts to heat up. If Kennedy can defeat Biden in the primaries and Pence can claim the Republican nomination, America will have two quality candidates to choose from next year.

Of course, there is still time for other Democrat candidates to come forward. After all, the first primaries are eight months off. Still, it will take an extremely strong candidate to out-politick Biden and Kennedy.

And more Republican candidates may be waiting in the wings. But additional candidates will split the Republican vote even more, and that gives Trump a better chance to take the nomination. If he does, the Democrats, no matter who the nominee is, will win big in November 2024.

We need a more moderate nation with a leader who represents all Americans. Pence and Kennedy seem to fit that bill.

Those two men are the strongest candidates, and either would make a good president.

As I said, the 2024 presidential race is starting to get interesting.