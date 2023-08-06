My neighborhood is almost empty. Everybody has gone to the beach, except for one neighbor who went to the mountains.

It used to be that everyone took that last summer vacation the week prior to Labor Day weekend, but that was when school didn’t start until the Tuesday after Labor Day. Now, with school starting so early, the first week in August is get-out-of-town time.

It worked out great for me this year. By Aug. 1 all the truck farming was done and for once I had some free time. The weather even cooperated. The lack of rain stopped the grass from growing so I didn’t even have to worry about mowing while I was away.

Like many families, my folks rent a beachfront house for the entire week. It costs a fortune, but everyone seems to think it is worth the money. I abstain from this vote because I am not a beach person. I don’t swim and the mountains are far more appealing to me than the lowlands.

I, like many men, have little say in this beach matter. There is an announcement that we will be going to the beach during a specified week and that’s that. I either go or I don’t go, but if I want to see the rest of my family, I had better be there.

I don’t stay the entire week. I never have. My idea of a vacation is driving 400 miles every day and visiting anything that seems interesting. Sitting in a beach house for seven straight days would drive me up the wall.

So, I go for about three days and then head home. By that time I am happy to be leaving and my family is happy to see me go.

There are aspects of the beach that I like. The sound of waves crashing on shore is soothing, and I like the feel of wet sand between my toes. But two days of crashing waves and wet sand is about all I can take.

My Sunday column usually involves politics, but we don’t watch TV during beach week so for one week each year I am somewhat oblivious of the trials of humanity. In the back of my mind, I know that Donald Trump is up to something, but I don’t know what. I know that there are people getting shot in D.C., I just don’t know how many. And I know my Mets are losing ball games, I just don’t know how bad.

That’s a curious aspect of beach week for my family. We don’t discuss politics. At Thanksgiving and Christmas we argue and fight over every political problem under the sun, but it is an unspoken rule that we don’t bring up politics at the beach. I know that’s crazy, but it is true.

Right now I have six grandchildren ranging from 3 to 13 years old, so things can get a little crazy when we all get together. If allowed, the older two would stay on their cell phones all day long, but thankfully their parents still have control.

The younger ones, especially the 3-year-old twins, want to roughhouse with me half the day and night. And with two sets of kids who are growing up almost as brothers and sisters, there is always a fight. That’s just part of the deal.

It is interesting watching the grandkids react to the water year after year. Last summer my son-in-law was frustrated because none of his three children (3 to 6 years of age) would go in the water. This year he can’t keep them out of the surf, and he and his wife are run ragged to keep up with them. They are learning that being a parent requires patience.

The older kids are riding boogie boards with their father, who, despite the misgivings of me, the non-swimmer, would paddle over to England to catch the right wave.

My daughters, who don’t like to cook at home, gladly fix meals when we’re at the beach. I guess there is something about that ocean air.

Of course, there is always one night when we all go out for seafood, and my family makes sure it is when I and my credit card are there. A night out for 14 people ain’t cheap.

But it is worth it. Beach week is the one time of year when we can all get together for longer than a one-day holiday or a long weekend.

There is one added bonus to our beach week. We go to Sandbridge, and we have friends and family in the Virginia Beach area. There is always someone to visit with.

Celebrity sighting. My daughter sends word that former Washington Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman is next to her on the beach.

“Are you sure it is Zimmerman?”

“Yes. I thought he looked familiar, and then I saw him turn his head and spit into the water. I know how ball players spit!”

Confirmation enough for me.

Now beach week is over for my family and many others. Now it is time to get ready for school, which starts in some districts in about a week.

Now the lights are coming on again at night in my neighborhood as everyone washes the sand from between their toes.

I made it three days this year and I enjoyed the time with my family. But I was also glad to get home.

I am not a beach person.