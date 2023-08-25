Let’s talk sports.

I’ve got to admit that the Washington Commanders looked pretty good Monday night.

For a preseason game, the contest between the Commanders and the Baltimore Ravens was pretty exciting, right down to the final field goal by Virginia Tech alumnus Joey Slye.

But let’s not read too much into Washington’s 29-28 victory, which snapped Baltimore’s 24-game preseason winning streak. Remember that quarterback Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham, Jr., who could well be the Ravens’ top receiver this season, did not play.

As for the 24-game win streak, well, preseason games mean nothing. They are essentially practice contests to get veterans in shape and give rookies a chance to show what they can do under game conditions.

Still, fans — and especially the media — are hyping the fact that Washington is now 2-0 under its new ownership. Dan Snyder is gone and the world will now be forever rosy.

ESPN’s Joe Buck enhanced the “forever rosy” outlook during his interview with Josh Harris, Washington’s new owner and managing partner. Harris was like a kid in a candy shop and Buck played his enthusiasm to the hilt. All America got to know the man who is taking the team into this new era.

Washington looks better than last year, but remember that this is the preseason. The team still doesn’t have a battle-tested quarterback and depth could be a problem.

The real problem, however, will be living up to the expectations of the fans and the media under this new high-profile ownership. For some, anything less than a Super Bowl championship will constitute a poor season.

But right now, all Washington is enjoying a “big” win over the Ravens, even if the contest means nothing at all.

If you know anything about golf, you must appreciate the performance turned in by Norway’s Viktor Hovland in last weekend’s BMW Championship.

Hovland shot a course record 61 at Olympia Fields (in Illinois), but more impressively he had seven birdies on the back nine, an incredible feat.

Some have called it the best finishing nine ever played on the PGA tour and it would be hard to disagree with that statement. Most players, even scratch golfers, know what a challenge it is to birdie any hole. Seven birdies in nine holes in a pressure situation? You’ve got to tip your hat to this 25-year-old.

The big stories in baseball right now revolve around the two highly touted New York teams. Can both stay out of last place in their respective divisions?

The Yankees are in the American League East cellar and are the only team in that division under .500.

The Mets, who started the year with a $340 million payroll, had dreams of a World Series title when the season began. Now they are struggling to stay ahead of the last-place Washington Nationals, who would like nothing better than to pass New York in the National League East and watch the big-money Mets finish in the cellar.

The Nats, who don’t have a single bona fide star on their roster, haven’t been playing badly lately. Meanwhile, the Mets seem to invent a new way to lose every night.

Once again it proves that money can’t win a pennant.

Got a question. Suppose you take a rubber band and stretch it as tight as you can and then stretch it even more. Any idea what will happen?

The rubber band will eventually break, of course, and that’s what’s happening to professional baseball players, especially pitchers. They work out in the gym until their muscles are so tight that they strain or rip during practice or games.

The old adage was that pitchers should stay out of the gym. Leg work was what they needed. Now pitchers exercise right along with position players.

The result? This year 51 percent of all major league pitchers have been injured at one time or another. Gym work is making muscles — and maybe tendons — too tight.

Greg Maddux never lifted weights and he ended with more than 300 victories and was never out with a muscle strain. Babe Ruth was not muscle bound and he hit 714 home runs and was one of the top pitchers in the American League in his early days.

Pitchers should stay out of the weight room.