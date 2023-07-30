Remote work or “telecommuting” is here to stay. All the naysayers out there need to get their heads out of the sand. The battle for worker empowerment is at an all-time high. The push from corporations to remote work during COVID was a quick pivot that paid off with record profits. But the workers that produced the results are getting jerked around when it comes to work-lifestyle choices in the COVID aftermath.

Remote work is a continuing battlefield as many companies try to reverse telecommuting policies. Elon Musk has even called it “morally wrong.” But working remotely has been around longer than you think.

BackstoryThe term telecommuting was coined in 1973 by NASA engineer Jack Nilles. Five IBM workers began working from home to test the productivity of remote work. The remote workforce expanded to 2,000 by 1983. The majority of the workforce was call center staff.

By 1987 the number of remote-working Americans is estimated to be 1.5 million. Congress approved flexiplace in 1995 providing federal employees with work equipment for home. By 2010 almost 60% of all remote workers are employed by private companies. By 2018 70% of the world works from home one day per week.

But the rapid expansion of remote work would not be possible without the ever-evolving technology to make it productive.

Tools necessary

for remote workThere are countless communication and project management tools that are in the cloud. But the No. 1 tool over the past decade that has expanded telecommuting is the use of laptops in the corporate environment.

Most companies use to supply desktops to their employees. You were in the office and in a fixed location. Desktop computers were significantly cheaper and more powerful than getting an equivalent laptop that was portable.

For most office-type work, the hardware capability has far outpaced what is required to run the programs. And with many of the programs offloaded to a cloud data center, that takes even more load off the computer you use. Portability became more practical with lower hardware requirements and cheaper equipment. It’s one of the reasons many places can get away with spending only a couple of hundred dollars on a low-end Chromebook.

Collaborative software has greatly improved. The Google suite of tools allows teams to work on a single document incredibly easily. Tools such as Asana or Trello make it simple to manage projects, delegate tasks, and track progress. And of course, communication has email, MS Teams, or Slack for company communication so the team can work together from any location.

Ego and insecurity is leading the backlashMost of the backlash really has nothing to do with remote work itself. There is a sinking commercial real estate market because of empty buildings. Most businesses are locked into rent agreements and feel “well we are paying for space, better force everyone to use it even if there is no tangible benefit.” At least until the renewal comes due.

Leaders’ egos are getting in the way. Leaders are in situations where they don’t feel they have proper control. And insecurity where managers may not feel needed and want to inject themselves regularly and unnecessarily into the day-to-day processes. Both of those have to do with their feelings. Nothing is based on cold hard productivity facts.

True negative impactRemote work has had a negative trickle-down effect on other businesses in larger city areas. Mayors were asking businesses to have offices fully staffed as this impacted restaurants, shopping, or transportation services in city centers.

How to effectively

run a remote teamI ran a project for five years that had a fully remote team prior to COVID. Our team was part of a larger group of other companies that were fully remote and spread across the county. And the client, you guessed it, was remote.

To ensure that the team was productive, we implemented an SLA for the team. If you have been involved with technology at all, you will know the acronym SLA stands for Service Level Agreement. An SLA stipulates that if we enter into a business arrangement your service will meet certain trackable metrics.

Our team had established metrics that had to be met and reported in a public dashboard where everyone had visibility. The dashboard was time-stamped, color-coded, and work was assigned to a team member. If someone started to slack off, the team could see who the offending member was and would handle the situation. No one on the team wanted to get called out for slacking off. Our team excelled.

If you find yourself in the work-from-home debate as a leader, I encourage you to think about this. The dumbest thing about returning to the office: at least half of the communication between the staff is via email or a Slack channel when they are sitting right next to each other. The other half is people walking around the office to say something to someone’s face just so they can walk around a bit.